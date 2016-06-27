Letters to the Editor

Editor,

As a member of the Driscoll’s family and the Bay Area farming community for more than three decades, it’s my responsibility to share facts about farmworker treatment in response to your story, “Driscoll’s Boycott Hampered by Poor Information” (December, 2016).

A core aspect of Driscoll’s vision, one that I deeply believe in, is to enrich the lives of everyone we touch. With more than 100 years of farming history, we know first-hand how valuable farmworkers are; to us, their families and their local communities.

Our independent grower, Sakuma Brothers, and Familias Unidas por la Justicia reached an agreement last year in the state of Washington after direct negotiations that effectively ended protests and boycotts. Further, in 2015 Baja farmworker leaders, the Mexican federal government and growers representing the fruit and vegetable industry reached an industry-wide agreement, which ended a strike across all crops, not just berries, or only those berries sold under the Driscoll’s brand.

What’s more, our independent grower in Baja California, BerryMex, consistently serves as a progressive leader within the agriculture community, and has been committed to transparency with regard to wages and earning potential for its workers, as well as to building infrastructure for their communities (i.e. water; sewer systems). We believe that if other growers in Baja modeled themselves after BerryMex, most of the issues that have plagued communities across Baja could have been avoided.

In 2016, Driscoll’s launched the Fair Trade certified Organic Program, a pilot initiative with Fair Trade USA. The comprehensive set of global guidelines and Worker Welfare Standards that we’ve introduced speak to our commitment to the fair, legal and ethical treatment of individual workers, and a dedication to make a positive impact within the communities where we operate.

Michael Hollister

Senior Vice President

Sales and Marketing Driscoll’s San Francisco

Editor,

Since Lyft moved to Potrero Hill there have been three serious car accidents. Hill residents are dealing with an out of control traffic situation, as the company has hundreds of drivers coming and going all day long. Since Lyft is constantly hiring new drivers, the accident situation is surely only going to increase. An enterprise this large needs its own parking lot, as opposed to using a public street as its company’s space.

John Pamelli

Kansas Street

Editor,

Now that the drought is over in San Francisco is the City ever going to repair the fountain at the Utah Street entrance of Potrero Del Sol Park? How come fountains in the rest of the City are serviced, but ours is not?

Terra Chavez

25th Street

Editor,

Please announce the relocation of our beloved Center Hardware store. Like so many other San Francisco service industries, it was pushed out of its last location due to “development.” Fortunately, Center hasn’t moved too far, still in District 10.

Juan T. Rehbock

Connecticut Street