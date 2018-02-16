Community Calendar – February 2018

Now through 2/25 — Theater: Reel to Reel

John Kolvenbach (Sister Play, Mrs. Whitney, Goldfish) returns to Magic to direct the world premiere of his own Reel to Reel. Fascinated by the relationship between sound and memory, Kolvenbach wrote the story of a fifty-five-year marriage as told through the simple sentiments of recorded conversations, arguments, and household noises. What emerges is a collage of life captured on audiotape. Magic veterans from the 1980’s, Will Marchetti (Fool for Love premiere) and Carla Spindt (Aunt Dan and Lemon), are Walter and Maggie. Their younger counterparts are played by Magic favorites, Zoë Winters (Mauritius) and Andrew Pastides (Fool for Love, 2017). $35 to $80. Magic Theatre, Fort Mason, Two Marina Boulevard. For tickets and more information: www.MagicTheatre.org or 415.441.8822.

February 1 — Lunar New Year: Year of the Dog

Kickoff the Year of the Dog with a night devoted to canine companions and Lunar New Year traditions. Begin the celebration with a lion dance performance and ceremony by San Francisco’s Jing Mo Athletic Association, a Chinatown-based martial arts performance troupe. Chat about the history and contributions of Chinese-Americans with in-the-know historians from the Chinese Historical Society of America, and dig deep into China’s vast and storied past with the Stanford Archaeology Center. Soothe your soul and meet adoption- and foster-ready dogs from Copper’s Dream Animal Rescue. And more. Members $12; Non-Members $15. California Academy of Sciences, 55 Music Concourse Drive, Golden Gate Park. For more information.

2/1 through 2/10 — Theater: Proof of Life

Jeffery Michael Janes lost his sense of identity as he fell from extreme privilege to solitary homelessness in San Francisco. His dedication to documenting his descent into namelessness was his path out of madness, and the engine behind Proof of Life, opening at the Potrero Stage February 1. The brainchild of drama therapist Lena Mullins, the play is a textured blend of Janes’ writing, the creative license of playwright Richard Ciccarone, soulful cello, and operatic voice. “The choices he made were quite extreme, but the story is that universal theme of questioning your existence, the drive for survival and what one will do to prove you are a part of this world and what you go through to cling on,” said Mullins. Janes’ compelling story led Mullins and Ciccarone to create Passing Words, a theater company founded to produce works that give witness to an individual’s life. Proof of Life is their first production. Starring Lena Mullins, David Richardson, Chris Pflueger, Cole Alexander Smith, soprano Ann Elizabeth Jones and cellist Eugenio Solinas. 8 p.m., February 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10. The Potrero Stage, 1695 18th Street. For more information: www.passingwords.com.

2/2 through 3/30 — Art: Then and Now, a Printmaking Exhibit

Graphic Arts Workshop, a printing cooperative in Dogpatch, exhibits recent print works alongside a tribute to the Workshop’s 1953 founders. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Opening reception, Friday, February 9, 6 to 9 p.m. Free. Dependable Letterpress, 1192 Illinois Street. For more information: Clare Metague, claremetague-at-gmail.com.

February 3 — Art: Bianca Levan

Join us for an art opening for local artist, Bianca Levan. 7 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

2/3 through 3/31 — Art: Ethereal Landscape

Themes+Projects gallery presents, Ethereal Landscape, featuring new works from Bay Area artist Sahba Shere. This collection of dream-like paintings reflects meditations on the natural world, imbuing abstract landscapes with translucence and tranquility. The show emphasizes Sahba’s ability to create quietly beautiful, layered works with subtlety and lightness, and yet also depth and texture. Artist reception, Saturday, February 3, 6 to 8 p.m. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Themes + Projects, 1275 Minnesota Street, Suite 205. For more information.

February 4 — Music: Original Famous Twang Sundays

Come by every Sunday for an all-ages concert series. There’s always a fresh traditional or contemporary live act, and a surprise special to purchase from the kitchen. 4 to 7 p.m. Free. Thee Parkside, 1600 17th Street. For more information.

February 5 — Comedy: Misery Index

“Misery Index” is a free, monthly, show that brings together some of the most pessimistic, neurotic and dysfunctional individuals on the face of the planet: stand-up comedians. Take the edge off with cheap drinks and free laughs as these choleric comics direct their disdain towards society’s growing ills. Each month features local and touring comedians seen on Comedy Central, HBO, NBC’s Seeso, Hulu and Viceland. 8 p.m. Free. The Rite Spot, 2099 Folsom Street. For more information.

February 7 — Safety: Earthquake Preparedness Workshop

Matt Springer, a University of California, San Francisco Department of Medicine professor, presents a talk and slideshow about precautions that can be taken to lessen the damage from an earthquake at home and work. The presentation includes photographs of preparations in Springer’s home, and suggests measures ranging from the simple to the complex to prepare for the next temblor. Free. 6 to 7 p.m. San Francisco Main Library, 100 Larkin Street. For more information.

February 7 — Music: Daniel Berkman

Potrero Hill resident Daniel Berkman is a composer, multi-instrumentalist and innovator of the kora, a 21-stringed harp/lute from West Africa. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

February 7 — History: Shaping San Francisco Lecture

Celebrating the release of a new map of San Francisco, “Nature in the City” reflects a rich and recent understanding of what comprises a place. An update of a 2006 map, the rework includes a total of five charts, highlighting species that live alongside homo sapiens, geology, gardening, restoration, and connections within the Bay-Delta. Mary Ellen Hannibal, author of Citizen Scientist, Rebecca Johnson, from the Academy of Sciences, and map artist Jane Kim speak about the making of the map, contributions of citizen science to our broader knowledge of place, and how this collaboration expresses the kind of emergent creative work needed to meet the challenges of our day. Co-hosted by Nature in the City, natureinthecity.org. 7:30 p.m. Free. Eric Quezada Center, 518 Valencia Street. For more information.

February 10 — Baseball: KNBR Giants FanFest 2018

Includes live KNBR broadcasts from the field, player question sessions, free autographs, a kids’ zone and more. There’ll be opportunities to roam the field and meet players like Hunter Pence, Brandon Crawford, Buster Posey, Madison Bumgarner, plus a chance to take photographs with the World Series trophies. Note that lines to meet popular players can be extremely long; come prepared to be patient. Free. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. AT & T Park, San Francisco. For more information.

February 10 — Books: SF Public Library’s $1 Book and Media Sale

The second Saturday of each month, rain or shine, the San Francisco Public Library opens the doors to its Book Donation Center for a massive $1 sale. Selection changes monthly; random treasures abound. Come pickup choice books and media at unbeatable prices: just one dollar each. Sales proceeds support the San Francisco Public Library. The Book Donation Center, 1630 17th Street. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information.

February 10 — Valentine’s Day: Make-A-Valentine Snail Mail Social

Celebrate the love of the handmade for Valentine’s Day. Type your loved one a letter on vintage typewriters. Decorate your notes with markers, rubber stamps and more. 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Free. Arch Art & Drafting Supply, 10 Carolina Street. To register and for more information.

2/10 through 2/11 — Lunar New Year: 2018 Chinatown New Year Flower Fair

Each year, the Chinese New Year Flower Fair takes place the weekend before the Lunar New Year holiday, so that families can purchase traditional holiday plants, flowers and fruits while enjoying Chinese dance, music, art and cultural displays. There’ll be an abundance of auspicious foods and old-style entertainment. Chinese opera, dance – lion and otherwise – will be performed, along with an array of entertainment from other Asian cultures. Free. Saturday, February 10, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 11, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Grant Avenue, from Clay to Broadway and Jackson. Pacific Avenue, from Kearney to Stockton. For more information.

February 11 — Animals: San Francisco Beer Week

Senior dogs are often taken for granted, making it harder for them to find their fur-ever home. This San Francisco Beer Week, drink to make a difference at SPARK’s inaugural Pints for Paws fundraiser, benefiting Muttville Senior Dog Rescue. It’s a bow-wow pow-wow, where humans can enjoy all you can drink beer and grub from 10+ food trucks while pups sniff and socialize in the ruff-freshing, collie-fornia sun. Noon to 4 p.m. $40, for all you can drink craft beer. All ages, dogs and dog lovers welcome. Rain or shine. SPARK Social SF, 601 Mission Bay Boulevard North. For more information.

February 13 — Mardi Gras: Carnaval Season Kick-Off Party

Enjoy live samba drummers, dancers winding their way through the party, and lively music from salsa and soca to cumbia and rumba. Wear your costumes, masks, and beads and join in celebrating Fat Tuesday in true Carnaval, San Francisco style. 6 to 10 p.m. Free. Cha Cha Cha, 2327 Mission Street. For more information.

February 17 — Food: San Francisco Beer Week

Spend your Saturday with 20+ of the West Coast’s top IPAs at Hops on Fire, part of San Francisco Beer Week. Plus 10+ food trucks serving spicy food, and a Hop-Xibit where you can learn about IPAs from industry professionals. Noon to 4 p.m. $42.99. SoMa StrEat Food Park, 428 11th Street. For tickets and more information.

February 21 — Music: Soul Delights

Join us for a lively performance. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

February 22 — Music: Goat Hill Geezers

Live Music by The Goat Hill Geezers, who do covers of Beatles, Eagles, Everly Brothers, Simon & Garfunkel, Joni Mitchell and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

2/23 through 2/25 — Film: Bay Area International Children’s Film Festival

The Bay Area International Children’s Film Festival returns for its 10th anniversary to engage the Bay Area’s youngest movie and animation enthusiasts with culturally diverse films from around the world, panels with internationally renowned filmmakers, and one of a kind, hands on filmmaking and animation workshops. This year’s festival line-up includes animated, live action, shorts and feature-length films, “How did they do that?” presentations, and question and answer sessions with award-winning flickmakers. Films hail from South Africa, Taiwan, Brazil, Iran, Haiti, Belgium, Switzerland, France, Sweden, Norway, Ireland, and Canada. Chabot Space & Science Center, 10000 Skyline Boulevard Oakland. For tickets and more information: http://baicff.com.

February 24 — Lunar New Year: Chinese New Year Parade

Started in the 1860’s by the Chinese in San Francisco to educate the community about their culture, the Southwest Airlines Chinese New Year Parade is one of the few remaining night illuminated parades in North America, and the biggest celebrating the Lunar New Year outside of Asia. It’s been named one of the top ten parades in the world by International Festivals & Events Association. 6 to 8 p.m. For bleacher tickets: http://bit.ly/2mnRn4m. Or, tune in to watch it on television on KTVU Fox 2 or KTSF Channel 26.

2/24 through 2/25 — Lunar New Year: Street Fair

The Chinatown Community Street Fair takes place the weekend of the Chinese New Year Parade, and is an opportunity to experience Chinese cultural arts, such as Chinese folk dancing, opera, drumming and much more at the entertainment stage on Washington Street below Grant Avenue. Get a family photograph with giant puppets, dragons and other memorable artifacts. More than 120 booths and concessions. Traditional and modern entertainment performances on the main stage both days: folk dances from throughout Asia, acrobats, lion dancing, and magic demonstrations. Saturday, February 24, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Sunday, February 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grant Avenue from Clay to Broadway; Pacific Avenue from Kearny to Stockton; Jackson Street from Kearny to Stockton. For more information.

February 24 — Art: Women Who Transformed Art in the West

Sponsored by Stanford University and Minnesota Street Project, this public symposium celebrates the rise of notable western women artists during the last century, and the prospects for achieving gender parity in the western art scene today. The event is part of the Bill Lane Center for the American West’s ongoing ArtsWest Initiative. 3 to 5 p.m. Minnesota Street Project, 1275 Minnesota Street. For more information.

February 24 — Lunar New Year: Chinese New Year Celebration at the Zoo

Marvel at traditional Chinese lion and folk-dance performances, at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Go on a Zodiac scavenger hunt through the zoo to learn fun facts about the animals found on the Chinese calendar. Stop by Wolf Canyon to celebrate the Year of the Dog. If you were born in the Year of the Dog – 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018 – receive free zoo admission; valid photo identification required. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. San Francisco Zoo, Sloat Boulevard at The Great Highway. For more information.