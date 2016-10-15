Editor,

In response to “City Budget May Face Cliff,” in the March View, it’s unfortunate that future generations, unable to vote today, will bear the costs of many enacted pension programs, entitlements and boondoggle projects, requiring them to pay higher taxes and work later into their lives to pay for these promises. It’s the inmates running the pension asylum that’ve negotiated extraordinary pension and retirement benefits, without considering the unfair financial burden placed on future generations.

Ronald Stein

Irvine, California