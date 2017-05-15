Letters to the Editor

Editor,

I’m shocked that the View would print such a comment from a Potrero Hill resident as appeared in the October “Short Cuts” column! I’ve lived on the Hill for more than 23 years. How could the community newspaper embarrass Sapporo, the recent purchaser of Anchor Brewing Company, which saved the brewery? Would the View rather they close their doors and let 100+ years of history die? I’m so upset that you published this. Not to mention that all employees are at risk of being fired by Sapporo. Check your sources better next time.

The City and Country needs to wake up to what’s happening in the beer industry, and be thankful Anchor is not only staying on the Hill, but expanding access to the public.

Andrea Devries

Carolina Street