Letters to the Editor – July 2017

Editor,

I came across the May issue and an article by Brett Yates on myself and my husband’s new restaurant, Glena’s, in Dogpatch (“A Day in Dogpatch, Potrero Hill, and Environs”). I find it very unfortunate that no one reached out to us for this. We’re Potrero residents, and just became a family of four in May.

We know people are sad to see the New Spot go. However, we’re so happy to be contributing to our neighborhood. The “weathered aesthetic” that Yates mentioned we “redesigned” is in fact the original lath that was hidden behind the New Spot’s drywall, and original floors from 1904 that we were able to salvage. We were able to keep the space’s historical aspects.

We’re using the best ingredients we can find, and now have a full bar. We’re also offering a hybrid of service, with fast causal and full service at the bar. One doesn’t clear their own table, and there’s someone always on the floor to come to your aid.

The article speaks a fair amount about tipping. Again, we have our reasons, and would have loved to speak with someone personally. All in all, we’re local business owners who live on the Hill and read The Potrero View, but find it disappointing that no one bothered to reach out to us.

Stephanie Gaines

20th Street