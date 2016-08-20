Short Cuts

Homeless

Kansas Street resident Sherri Franklin, who leads Muttville Senior Dog Rescue, located on Alabama Street, is one of 10 individuals nominated to be CNN’s Hero of the Year. On December 11, at 2 p.m. West Coast time, she’ll appear live on the network in New York City with Anderson Cooper, Kelly Ripa and the other nine nominees…Experience Corps Bay Area, is seeking volunteers, age 50 or more, to tutor kindergarteners through third graders at Starr King Elementary School. Almost two-thirds of Starr King’s students read below grade level. Experience Corps is an inter-generational tutoring and mentoring program that’s served Bay Area schools since 1998. Interested volunteers should contact 415.759.4222 or ecba.today@gmail.com.

Shooting

A man was shot and injured at 23rd and Vermont streets last month, according to Battalion Chief Michael Thompson of the San Francisco Fire Department. For several hours after the shooting police closed 23rd Street to vehicle traffic, between Kansas Street and Potrero Avenue, and the 48 bus line was halted…Also last month, the body of an adult male was discovered behind a building on 20th and Minnesota streets. “It has not been declared a homicide, but that’s still under investigation,” said Officer Giselle Talkoff, a San Francisco Police Department spokeswoman…Last month Anchor Brewing Company installed lighting on its historic Mariposa Street building. The corner had become a dark pocket, attracting campers, vans, and buses. The lighting highlights the structure’s notable architecture, and has improved neighborhood safety.

Campus Design

California College of the Arts (CCA) selected Studio Gang to enlarge and re-shape its San Francisco campus. In collaboration with Studio Gang, over the next five years the college hopes to create a campus that’ll be a model of sustainable construction and practice, and which’ll unite the college’s 2,000 students, 600 faculty members, 250 staff members, and 34 academic programs. “The selection process was extremely thorough, involving intense review and significant input from many constituencies,” CCA board chair C. Diane Christensen commented. “Studio Gang’s visionary work, commitment to innovation and sustainability, and collaborative work style makes the firm an excellent fit for this project and for CCA. Jeanne Gang leads an extraordinary team that is very familiar with San Francisco and our still-emerging neighborhood at the intersection of the City’s innovation corridor, the new DoReMi arts district, and Mission Bay. We are thrilled with the prospect of working with Studio Gang and have high hopes that our new campus will help redefine 21st-century arts education.”

Damn Statistics!

A couple of data errors appeared in last month’s “Publisher’s View.” Roughly 125,000 dwelling units were constructed over the past 65 years, rather than 80,000, bolstering the notion that housing supply might not be as pressing a factor in the homeless crises as widely believed. However, there are roughly 43,000 fewer less-than-18-year-olds in San Francisco, rather than the whopping 100,000 less, as stated in the article.