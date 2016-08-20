According to The New York Time’s Top Stories – a blog-like screed that can be found on the Internet – U.S. Representative “Nanci” Pelosi has a campaign email address that’s registered with Goat Hill Pizza, “which has made numerous donations to the Democratic Party.” The blog, or perhaps more aptly, blech, identified the email address as belonging to Goat Hill Pizza owner Philip De Andrade, “a former staff member of Nanci Pelosi as recently as 2013,” followed by several innocuous, silly, or scurilous accusations. The assertions are based on information gleaned from what appears to be Russian-backed cyberattacks on the Democratic National Committee. It’s true that De Andrade once managed Pelosi’s campaign contributions, ensuring that they were properly tracked and filed, but that’s about the extent of things. Baloney isn’t just a pizza topping anymore…

Fútbol fans rejoiced last November, as construction finished on a new soccer pitch at Franklin Square, located on 17th Street. Work began the previous summer to install fresh artificial turf, based on an innovative cork infill system, add new benches and trash cans, and raise the surrounding fence, but was delayed six weeks, according to Joey Kahn of the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, because “unanticipated drainage improvements” were deemed necessary. The changes are part of the Franklin Square Improvement Project, which includes plans for an adult workout area and lighting on the park’s western side; the renovated field cost $1.65 million…The former Voice Studio, on 18th and Missouri streets, is being transformed into a restaurant, Express Cafe. The cluster of caffeination opportunities between Arkansas and Texas continues to intensify…