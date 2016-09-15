Short Cuts

Theater Hits the Road

The 10th Street building that theater company, Thrillpeddlers, has occupied since 2004 has been sold, forcing the troupe to vacate the premises by the end of this month. For the past 17 years Thrillpeddlers has performed an annual “Shocktoberfest,” and has had significant success with revivals of many 1970s Cockettes musicals, working with composer and original Cockette Scrumbly Koldewyn. As a result of the move, the company’s most recent offering, Amazon Apocalypse, a new musical with book and lyrics by Koldewyn and Cab Covay, music by Scrumbly Koldewyn, will be presented as a semi-staged concert for three nights, February 9, 10, 11, at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.hypnodrome.org.

Block Bashed

For more than two years, 584 Vermont Street has been the scene of trash, loud arguments, screeching tires and the constant comings and goings of myriad individuals. Last year, arrests were made at the house, whose occupants were reputedly linked to a car theft ring. An elderly bed-ridden woman was discovered by the San Francisco Police Department, and removed by Adult Protective Services. Recently, the house has fallen into further disrepair, with broken and boarded-up windows. An illegal, overflowing, dumpster occupying a parking space in front of the property has attracted homeless rummagers. Nearby residents have unsuccessfully tried to find a municipal agency to address the situation. Complaints lodged to 311 have gone unheeded, the Department of Public Works, whose trucks run ahead of street sweepers, have done nothing, the Department of Public Health hasn’t been responsive. District 10 Supervisor Malia Cohen’s legislative assistant, Stephen Witt, said he’s contacted the Bayview Police Station, and thought perhaps the Fire Marshall should be involved. Help!

Goodbye, Eateries

Latin American tapas and cocktail bar Poquito severed its last customer shortly before Christmas last year. Located at 2368 Third Street, Poquito opened in 2010, with a focus on small plates, such as arepas, empanadas and ceviche, with an Ecuadorian twist, as well as specialty cocktails and sangria. In a 2012 Examiner interview, co-owner Richard Vila explained why he set up shop in Dogpatch, which has less foot traffic than other San Francisco neighborhoods, “We definitely would have had a much different experience if we had opened somewhere in the Mission or in North Beach, somewhere that’s always bustling, but where you wouldn’t be able to build that rapport with your neighbors, which is nice.”

NABE Thrives

Over the past two years, Kaiser Permanente San Francisco has donated $25,000 annually to the Potrero Hill Neighborhood House, and plans to make an equal donation this year and next, totaling $100,000. The funds have been dedicated to making capital improvements, including renovating the gymnasium, repairing elevators and creating storage areas to support the NABE’s community programs…Former Alabama Street resident, Kieron Sinnette, has launched ProLocal Boston, modeled after a similar entity that catered to small businesses in San Francisco. As reported in the November 2015 View (“Twists and Turns Lead Former Hill Resident to the U.S. Navy”), Sinnette signed up for the U.S. Military, and was sent to boot camp, where he was awarded a Bravo Zulu – “Well Done” – but was separated from service as a result of having Keratoconus, a progressive eye disease in which the normally round cornea thins and begins to bulge into a cone-like shape. He’s paying his bills by working as a logistics manager at Amazon.