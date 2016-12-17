Short Cuts

District 10 in Play

Last month, Shamann Walton, a City native and San Francisco Board of Education president, announced his candidacy for District 10 Supervisor in the November 2018 election. “I’ve spent my entire career fighting to improve our southeastern neighborhoods, and I’m running for District 10 Supervisor to make sure City Hall addresses the issues we’re facing and works for all of us,” Walton said. Walton runs Young Community Developers (YCD), a Bayview-Hunters Point-based nonprofit that focuses on job training, career placement, affordable housing development and anti-displacement services. Prior to YCD, Walton served as director of the Potrero Hill Family Resource Center.

PDR Space Approved

A five-story building dedicated to small-scale builders and makers on 1228 25th Street, an awkward lot at the intersection of 25th Street and the Indiana Street on-ramp to Interstate-280 that currently serves as a scrap and storage yard, has been approved. The Leavitt Architecture-designed structure, which’d feature 11,500 square feet of flexible Production, Distribution and Repair space for small enterprises, including a 1,500-square-foot rooftop space and 450-square-foot lobby – along with 2,500 square feet of ground floor retail that could be outfitted as a café, and parking for ten bikes – could break ground as soon as a building permit is secured, the paperwork for which has been filed. Plans for four live/work lofts on the site were proposed and permitted seventeen years ago but subsequently abandoned.

Hill Resident Shot

Cleveland Reid, a 29-year old Potrero Annex complex resident, was shot to death last month near his home. No arrests have been made.