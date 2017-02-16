Short Cuts

Business

Last month, Dr. Frank Gilson, a local chiropractor, replaced Keith Goldstein as president of Potrero Dogpatch Merchant’s Association (PDMA). Goldstein sold his company, Everest Waterproofing and Restoration, in 2016. He’d taken over PDMA leadership from Philip De Andrade, owner of Goat Hill Pizza, and run it for a dozen years, during which membership grew from 30 to more than 140. Gilson has been involved in PDMA for almost a decade, serving as marketing chairman and vice president. Goldstein plans to dedicate his free time to playing his saxophone, travelling, supporting the nonprofit Nepal SEEDS, enjoying his grandchildren and staying involved in community organizations, including the Potrero Hill Festival.

Pig

Cochon555 named Chef Jordan Keao of ‘Aina San Francisco’s “BBQ King” at an event held at Magnolia Brewing Company last month. Keao served the Large Black breed of pig raised by Wendy and Duane Massa, Massa Natural Meats. Marie-Louise Friedland, State Bird Provisions, took home honors in the Somm Smackdown competition for her wine/pork pairing of a Château Yvonne, 2015 Saumur Chenin Blanc – Saumur, Loire, France, while barkeep Jeff Lyon, Third Rail, won for his cocktail “Rail Punch,” with Breckenridge Bourbon, Blandy’s Madeira, Bing cherries, lemon, vanilla, absinthe, seltzer, and Angostura Bitters. This year’s competing chefs included Eric Nyeste of Smokestack at Magnolia Brewery, Tommy Halvorson of Serpentine, Chandler Diehl of Piccino, and Trevor Ogden from Park Tavern. The event raised $5,800 to provide heritage breed pigs to family farms. In October, Jordan and Lyon will compete in the national final, Grand Cochon, held in Chicago, for a four-day wine experience in Rioja, Spain’s most iconic wine region.

Car

Chariot began providing rides from Potrero Hill last month, the first service expansion by the commuter shuttle service since it added a Mission District route in 2016. Chariot is owned by Ford Motor Company.