Short Cuts

Anchor’s Away!

Anchor Brewing, which first launched 121 years ago, is being sold to Japan’s Sapporo Holdings Ltd. Anchor Distilling, which produces spirits, such as Junipero Gin and Old Potrero whiskey, isn’t part of the deal, and will become a separate company. Anchor representatives said its beer will continue to be brewed on Mariposa Street, and there’d be no changes to beer recipes. Anchor will also open a new public taproom on De Haro Street, across the street from the facility…After 20 years as an independent brewery, Dave McLean’s Magnolia is being acquired by Colorado-based New Belgium, with a minority stake going to Oud Beersel, a Belgian lambic brewery. Meanwhile, 21st Amendment is selling a stake to Brooklyn Brewery. The market seems thirsty for craft beers…

Money is Milk

Board of Education president Shamann Walton has raised $30,210 towards his bid to succeed District 10 Supervisor Malia Cohen. Shamman collected contributions from Tipping Point Community founder, Daniel Lurie, and Public Utilities Commission general manager Harlan Kelly, among others. Potrero Hill activist Uzuri Pease-Greene has formed a campaign committee, but so far has raised no funds. Bayview resident Theo Ellington, who works in communication for the Golden State Warriors, is considering entering the race…Mission Bay resident Angeles Roy hasn’t yet secured any donations to her campaign for a Community College Board seat.

Hairball Untangled

District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen wants to underground a portion of the transportation knot known as the “hairball,” where Highway 101, Interstate 280, Cesar Chavez Street, Potrero Avenue, and Bayshore Boulevard meet. “Elevated freeways are a design that’s no longer chic,” said San Francisco Bicycle Coalition spokesperson Chris Cassidy. Ronen also wants the City to open a Navigation Center nearby to cater to the homeless who tend to cluster under and around the overpasses. County Transportation Authority chief Tilly Chang is generally supportive of transforming the hairball, but noted that it’d likely take decades and billions of dollars.

Zynga Airbnbs

Zynga is getting a roommate in its Eighth Street headquarters building. Airbnb has leased roughly 287,000 square feet in the facility’s east tower for nine years. After paying $228 million for its headquarters in 2016, Zynga put it up for sale last year, but didn’t find buyers. Airbnb, located one block away on Brannan Street, has been hungry for space after revenue reportedly increased 80 percent last year and the company turned its first profit. Zynga has struggled since gamers shifted away from Facebook to mobile phones. The company reported $209.2 million in revenue for the second quarter, and swung to a $5.1 million profit after advising investors to expect a loss.