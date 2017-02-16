Short Cuts

New Future

Kansas Street resident Keith Goldstein predicts that Anchor Brewery’s new owner, Sapporo, will develop the facility into condominiums by 2030. And rumor has it that the now Sapporo employees were asked to sign new job agreements with language stating that they can be fired at any time, for any reason…Potrero Democratic Club president Tony Kelly filed for his third run for the District 10 seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors last month. He’s already raised more than $10,000 in campaign contributions.

New Deal

Victor Arnautoff, who was an early contributor to the Potrero Hill Artists’ Exhibition, held at the Branch Library, and whose son, Vasily Arnautoff was a View contributor, is the focus of a retrospective at San Francisco State University’s J. Paul Leonard Library Special Collections Gallery. Arnautoff, a Russian-born social realist who landed in the City after fleeing the revolution in his home country, emerged as an influential public works painter during the New Deal. The SF State exhibit, “Victor Arnautoff and the Politics of Art,” includes block prints from the San Francisco General Strike in 1934, and smaller reproductions of his mural of George Washington as a slave owner, installed at Washington High School in 1936. The gallery is open 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays.

New Eats

DonFeva opened at the end of summer at 1760 Cesar Chavez Street, between Mississippi and Missouri streets, offering donburi; Japanese-style rice bowls. Dishes include beef or chicken teriyaki, unadon – grilled eel fillet – and oyakodon – diced chicken, egg, and onions – served over rice, with miso soup and salad. Sides like gyoza, wakame salad, edamame and tonkotsu are available a la carte. With a takeout and delivery format, don’t expect to dine in; pickup or order online; free delivery for orders more than $30. The eatery is open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 to 2 a.m., and Sunday 5 to 11 p.m.

New Crimes

Potrero Hill resident Yu-Ann Wang was robbed of her canvas tote at gunpoint last month near the long-vacant lot – formally home to a garden supply store that was chased out by high rents – next to Bottom of the Hill…And on Carolina and 19th streets, a 61-year-old man was seated in his parked car when a robber approached his open window and pointed a gun at him. The victim was ordered to give up his property under the threat of death. He handed over his wallet and cellphone. The thief walked off, and was seen getting into a white Lexus, which drove from the scene.

Endings

Carlos Aviles, who worked at Aperto Restaurant for 16 years, passed away on August 25 at the age of 44. He’d been diagnosed with cancer just a month earlier. A statement on Aperto’s website remembered Aviles as “a wonderful human being who always had a smile on his face, and had a deep, caring soul.” When Aperto closed last spring, Aviles transferred to Christen Shepherd’s, owner of Aperto, sister restaurant, Bellanico, in Oakland. Shepherd is raising funds for Aviles’ 16-year old son; https://www.youcaring.com/carlosavilessixteenyearoldson-913658.