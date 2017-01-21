Tech Shuttle Sign of Growing Inequality

Lingering controversy over “tech buses” – shuttles conveying high technology workers here, there, and everywhere – is related to who gets to ride them and how far a would-be passenger has to walk to catch a public or private bus. The free ride and exclusive social element sets the tech buses apart, and causes animosity between tech shuttle riders and everyone else.

Muni riders are having their bus stops cut, and seats removed. Shuttles appear to be free, clean and comfortable. They also seem to be closer to a door-to-door service, while Muni is forcing its riders to take longer walks by eliminating stops.

It could be an illusion, but it’s certainly a perception. A new privileged class system is rearing its ugly head. The wealth and privilege associated with tech buses adds to feelings of social inequality. Shuttles have become the catalyst for anger that needs an object to lash out against because they’re so visible and appear to be unregulated, ignoring laws and getting away with it.

Neighborhoods want to kick the shuttles out. Developers want to eject low rent tenants. Both sides are lining up to protect their turf.

Mari Eliza lives on Alabama Street.