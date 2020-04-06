Community Calendar: April 2020 – Helpful Links

Colleges have shifted to distance learning for the rest of the academic year. San Francisco Unified School District campuses are closed at least until May 1, with private sector gatherings similarly cancelled. What’s a community calendar to do in the face of a partial pandemic lockdown on communal activities?

The View suggests that time can be well spent by following the lead of many of our neighbors. If you’re fully symptom-free, volunteer to run errands for homebound residents or for the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. Make your favorite medicinal meal – chicken soup, black beans, miso soup – and distribute it to the folks on your block. Engage in spring cleaning, donating excess items to your local church, nonprofit, or shelter. Catchup on remote language or other learning.

Once we turn a corner on this public health crises, thousands of college students will have returned home, tethered to online learning but otherwise with idle hands. Many of these young adults will have lost on-campus employment that enabled them to pay tuition and buy food. If you have the capacity, organize an athletic club or offer a job.

HELPFUL LINKS:

San Francisco Department of Public Health: Order of the Health Officer No. C19-07

City and County of San Francisco: Stay home except for essential needs

St. Gregory of Nyssa Episcopal Church

St. Gregory of Nyssa Episcopal Church has opened a popup drive by food pantry on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Church is located at 500 De Haro Street, but prepared packages will be distributed at the back gate on Mariposa Street. Delivery services for 94110 and 94107 residents are also available; pantrystg [at] gmail [dot] com

San Francisco-Marin Food Bank: Find Food Tool

San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development:

Assistance & Guidance for Businesses and Workers Impacted by COVID-19

U.S. Small Business Administration: Disaster Loan Assistance

San Francisco OEWD: COVID-19 Small Business Resiliency Fund

San Francisco Treasurer and Tax Collector: COVID-19 Response

Deferral of Business Taxes and License Fees

San Francisco Unified School District:

Changes to May Placement Period for School Year 2020-21

San Francisco Board of Supervisors:

Update to Guidance for Public Access to the Board, March 13, 2020

District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton

California College of the Arts:

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information and Updates