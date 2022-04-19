Community Calendar: April 2022

Now through 4/30 Saturday

Art: TEXERE

TEXERE: The Shape of Loss Is a Tapestry, by Indira Allegra, is a living, interactive memorial to loss. A garden of hanging tapestries acts as a canvas for writing and images projected in the gallery space. The tapestries are updated in real time from TEXERE, a collaborative web platform developed in partnership with Sassafras Tech Collective. Visitors may contribute their own experiences via the site. The result is an ever-evolving installation that changes with new entries from people around the world. Free. Minnesota Street Project, 1275 Minnesota Street, Gallery 106. For more information.

Now through 4/30 Saturday

Film: The Automat

Once upon a nickel, before fast food, one American restaurant empire was unstoppable. Experience the untold story of The Automat, a documentary film directed by Lisa Hurwitz and starring Mel Brooks, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Colin Powell, Carl Reiner, Elliott Gould, Howard Schultz, the Horn & Hardart families and their former employees, among others, sharing memories of life at the Automat. 79 minutes, English, Vogue Theatre, 3290 Sacramento Street.

4/2 Saturday

Art: MakeArt Family Day at MCD

Visitors can scavenger hunt through The Object in Its Place: As Designed by Ted Cohen with MakeArt Gallery Games or try their hand at Cohen’s old-school design process. Little ones can snuggle up in the Storytime Lounge and tinker with magnetic architecture. The MakeArt van in front of the museum offers MakeArt kit free to take home. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $8 to $10. Museum of Craft and Design, 2569 Third Street. For more information and to purchase tickets.

4/3 Sunday

Dance: Golden Gate Park Sunday Roller Disco Party

The Godfather of Skate brings his mobile DJ unit and plays tunes to skate to. There’s usually someone willing to teach you a few choreographed roller disco dance moves. Most Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. Free. Sixth Avenue and John F. Kennedy Drive, Golden Gate Park. For more information.

4/6 Wednesday

Nature: Birding Walks at Salesforce Park

Birders of all levels are welcome to join this educational walking series led by Golden Gate Audubon Society volunteers. Enjoy this public park, a living roof where a curved trail lined with benches surrounds grassy lawns, dancing fountains, a children’s play area, and an amphitheater. 8 to 9 a.m. Free. 425 Mission Street, main plaza. For more information.

4/8 Friday

Art: Graduate Fine Arts Exhibition Opening Reception

Secnd opening reception for California College of the Arts’ Master of Fine Arts Graduate Fine Arts Exhibition 2022. 4 to 7 p.m. Free. CCA Wattis Institute, 360 Kansas Street. For more information and to register.

4/10 Sunday

Race: Soapbox Derby

Dozens of Bay Area artists, students, designers, makers, and community organizations race their custom-made soapbox cars down a hill, followed by an award ceremony with artist-designed trophies! Titles include: Best Pun, Most Colorful, and Slowest. Live music, food trucks, family-friendly activities, special guest judges. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, 40 John F. Shelley Drive. For more information.

4/17 Sunday

Race: Bring Your Own Big Wheel

This year’s street closure for the BYOBW 2022 has been approved; the 20th anniversary! Kids ride 2 to 3 p.m.; adult children 3 to 5 p.m. Vermont and 20th streets. For more information.

4/24 Sunday

Community: Potrero Goat Hill Garage Sale

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call the Potrero Neighborhood House, 415.826.8080.

4/30 Saturday to 5/1 Sunday

Art: Hunters Point Shipyard Artists Spring Open Studios

More than 120 artists located in San Francisco’s landmark naval shipyard offer a weekend of art buying and browsing, great food and family fun. This unique tradition, celebrating its 30th year, offers a chance to browse a diverse mix of art and buy art directly from artists. Free. Hunters Point Shipyard Studios at 451 Galvez Avenue and Islais Creek Studios at 1 Rankin Street. For more information.