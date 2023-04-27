Community Calendar: April 2023

4/1 Saturday

Education: STEM Frenzy Festival

Explore the wonders of science, technology, engineering, math, and art. Enjoy 30+ engaging demonstrations and hands on activities at exhibitor booths hosted by local STEM professionals. Learn about Bay Area STEM programs. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way. For more information and to register.

4/1 Saturday – 4/2 Sunday

Art: Renegade Craft Fair

Featuring more than 250 craft designers, artists, and creatives from San Francisco and beyond. Free; donation suggested for entry. Fort Mason Center Festival Pavilion, 2 Marina Blvd. For more information.

4/6 Thursday – 4/20 Thursday

Art: 2023 MFA Graduating Class

Featuring work from the California College of the Arts (CCA) graduate program in fine arts. This annual exhibition provides MFA graduating students an opportunity to present their work at an internationally acclaimed gallery, The Wattis. Organized by CCA faculty members, the show features work across multiple mediums: painting, sculpture, photography, installation, textiles, digital video, augmented reality, and social practices. Free. Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Opening reception: Thursday, April 6, 5 to 8 p.m. CCA Wattis Institute, 360 Kansas Street. For more information.

4/7 Friday

Music: “Lift Every Voice” Outdoor Concert

Featuring the Mission Varrio Project. 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; 6 to 7 p.m. Free. Golden Gate Park Bandshell, Music Concourse Drive. For more information.

4/9 Sunday

Race: Bring Your Own Big Wheel

It’s happening! Kids 13 and under ride 2 to 3 p.m.; adult children 3 to 5 p.m. Vermont and 20th streets. For more information.

4/15 Saturday

Employment: City and County of San Francisco’s Career Resource Fair

Our municipality has job opportunities in a wide range of areas: health care, public safety, technology, construction, human services, and more. The fair is an opportunity to talk with City departmental staff and find help navigating the application process. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. Civic Center Plaza, 355 McAllister Street. For more information.

4/19 Wednesday

Film: Hollywood Shakes San Francisco

Jim Van Buskirk guides viewers through the 1906 earthquake and subsequent fire. Watch clips from Hollywood films — some favorites; others unfamiliar — recreating the single most important event in San Francisco’s colorful history. Space limited. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free. San Francisco Public Library, Potrero Branch Meeting Room, 1616 20th Street. For more information.

4/22 Saturday

Environment: Earth Day San Francisco

Celebrate the accomplishments of citizen-activists since Earth Day began in 1970, with music, food, art creation. Learn from dynamic speakers, green nonprofits, and exhibitors and sponsors focusing on sustainability. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free admission. County Fair Building, Golden Gate Park, 1199 Ninth Avenue. For more information.

4/28 Friday

Community: Family Dance Party

Shake your tail to the best in family-friendly jams. Drop in anytime during the session. 3 to 4 p.m. Free. San Francisco Public Library, Potrero Branch Meeting Room, 1616 20th Street. For more information.

4/23 Sunday

Dance: Bay Area Dance Week

Kathy Mata Ballet presents classical and contemporary ballet pieces, performed with live accompaniment. Company members and guests execute different dance styles; musical theater, modern, lyrical, contemporary, character and more. 3:30 to 5 p.m. Free; reservations required. Alonzo Lines Ballet, 26 Seventh Street. For more information and to reserve your space: Kathy.mata@yahoo.com or 415.756.0591.

4/29 Saturday

Media: KQED Fest

Spend the afternoon at a block party and open house at KQED’s Mishpot headquarters. Meet journalists; tour newsrooms and studios; be on mic or on camera with producers and with media-making workshops; enjoy all-ages art and science activities; savor local bites featured in KQED food programs; groove to live local music presented by Noise Pop’s Homegrown Stage. 11 a.m. Free. KQED, 2601 Mariposa Street. For more information.

4/29 Saturday to 4/30 Sunday

Art: Hunters Point Shipyard Open Studios

More than 120 artists located in San Francisco’s landmark naval shipyard and nearby Islais Creek Studios offer a weekend of art buying and browsing, food vendors, and family fun. Meet and buy art directly from creators in their workspaces. Free; registration encouraged. Hunters Point Shipyard Studios at 451 Galvez Avenue and Islais Creek Studios at 1 Rankin Street. For more information.