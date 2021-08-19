Community Calendar: August 2021

Maia Cruz Palileo, Gabi (night), 2021, gouache on paper. 17 1/2 x 30 1/8 in. Diptych. Photo: Courtesy of The Wattis Institute

Now through Saturday 12/4

Art: Maia Cruz Palileo

Curated by Kim Nguyen, this exhibition features paintings and sculptures from multi-disciplinary, Brooklyn-based artist, Maia Cruz Palileo, inspired by historic Filipiniana stories, portraits, and images, fused with Palileo’s memories and family tales. The exhibit stems from research Palileo conducted at the Newberry Library in Chicago, which has one of the world’s largest collections of Filipiniana. Influenced by the oral history of a family’s arrival to the United States from the Philippines, as well as the history between the two countries, Palileo investigates larger questions pertaining to identity, migration, and concepts of time. Free. California College of the Arts Wattis Institute, 360 Kansas Street. For more information.

Sunday 8/1

Music: Globe Spinners Record Swap

Northern California record vendors offer music from around the globe: Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Africa and Europe. DJs; food from Mezcla. Noon to 5 p.m. Free. Harmonic Brewing, 1050 26th Street. For more information and to register.

Thursday 8/5

Art: From the Bench of Don Rash

From the Bench is San Francisco Center for the Book’s new series of short studio tours, in this case featuring Don Rash, printer, bookbinder and proprietor of the Boss Dog Press and School for Formal Bookbinding in Plains, Pennsylvania. 12:30 to 1 p.m. PDT. Free. This is an online event. For more information and to register.

Saturday 8/7

Community: Potrero Hill Day on the Green

Enjoy a day of family, fun, and friends. Basketball skills camp from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Music, entertainment, food, raffles. Potrero Hill Recreation Center, 801 Arkansas Street. For more information: 415.289.5974

Saturdays 8/7, 8/14, 8/21, 8/28

Film: Thrive City Cinema Nights

Each Saturday the Warriors host free screenings of fan-favorite movies on Thrive City’s 3,108 square foot outdoor video board. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., 5 p.m. for Chase cardholders; movie starts at 6 p.m. Free. Chase Center, 300 South Street. For more information.

Saturday 8/14

Community: Bernal Heights Garage Sale

A Bernal Heights tradition and arguably San Francisco’s largest single day garage sale. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information.

Saturday 8/14

Automobiles: San Francisco Old Car Picnic

Celebrating its 33rd year, bring a 1996 or older vehicle; picnic or barbeque. 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cars and trucks $40; motorcycles $20; bicycles $10; spectators, free. Hellman Hollow, also known as the historic Speedway Meadow, Golden Gate Park. For more information.

Sunday 8/15

Transportation: Free Muni

Nineteen-years-old or younger ride Muni free, regardless of financial status. While Muni Transit Fare Inspectors won’t request proof of payment from those who appear to be under the age of 19, individuals above the age of 16 are encouraged to carry a student or other form of identification for age verification. For more information.

Thursdays 8/5, 8/12, 8/19, 8/26

Food: Mission Community Farmers’ Market

This neighborhood market features vendors from more than 20 small local farms and food businesses, offering a diversity of fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, hot prepared foods, as well as public space for sitting and eating. Thursdays 3 to 7 p.m. Bartlett and 22nd streets. For more information.

Saturday 8/21

Animals: Bark to School Photos

Dress up your pup for a student-themed four by six-inch photograph that can be shown with pride that same day. A week after the event three digital files from the 15-minute session will be sent. $20 donation, benefits Muttville Senior Dog Rescue. Healthy Spot Mission Bay, 1200 Fourth Street, Suite F. For more information and to reserve your time.

Friday 8/27

Food: Tour of Asia

Through this hands-on culinary tour tastebuds will journey across several different Asian cuisines. Prepare and sample the flavors of Korea, with a beef marinade served alongside fragrant Indonesian coconut rice. Learn the secrets to creating a Thai curry that hits every note; sweet, salty, spicy, and sour. Study the technique behind seasonal Chinese greens, and more. Guests are welcome to bring wine and beer to enjoy during the class. $129. Presented by Cozymeal, which offers this experience at the chef’s or your location. For more information.

Saturday 9/25

Music: Asher Belsky

San Francisco’s 16-year-old Asher Belsky is an inaugural member of the Gibson Generation Group, Gibson Guitar’s selection of young musicians from around the world. He’s played at Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Festival, Surrealistic Summer Solstice Jam 3 in Golden Gate Park, and the Allman Family Revival at the Fillmore in San Francisco and the Beacon Theater in New York City. His debut single, “About a Girl,” was released in May 2020. This performance also features Carly Thomas. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25. The Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First Street East, Sonoma, on the plaza. For more information and to purchase tickets.