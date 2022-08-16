Community Calendar: August 2022

Pistahan Festival at Yerba Buena Gardens. Photo: Jim Watkins Photography

Online

8/2 Tuesday

Career: How to Ace Your Interview and Get the Jo

Avoid common mistakes and prepare for a successful interview. Presented by Lynn Winter Gross, MA, Jewish Vocational Services Career Advisor, former advisor to the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce and Media Consultant for California Community colleges. 10 to 11 a.m. Free. Presented by San Francisco Public Library. For more information and to register.

8/3 Wednesday

Humor: Good Times Free Comedy Show

Live comedy with Drea Meyers, recently featured in the San Francisco Chronicle and The Metro will host. 7 to 9 p.m. Free. Speakeasy Ales & Lagers, 1195 Evans Avenue. For more information and to register.

8/4 Thursday and 8/11 Thursday

Fitness: Rooftop Bootcamp at the Park

A relentless, time-efficient, action-packed workout, with heart-thumping drills and total body challenges. Provided by FITNESS SF. 8 to 9 a.m. Free. Salesforce Park, 425 Mission Street. For more information.

8/6 Saturday

Performance: Red Culebra: Let Us Speak Frog

Explore imagined ecologies in Let Us Speak Frog, an experimental music and multi-media performance. Responding to the Holocene extinction, an ongoing event caused by humans, Red Culebra uses generative composition to speak non-human languages and transform into flying snakes. Inspired by Indigenous mythologies and storytelling traditions, enter alternative realms of space and time, visit frogs throughout the world and attempt to apologize for human destruction. Featuring live dance and immersive animation. 7 p.m. Tickets $12 to $15. McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, 1150 25th Street, Building B. For more information and to purchase tickets.

Online

8/9 Tuesday – 8/16 Tuesday

Art: Artist Trading Cards Online Workshop

Artist Trading Cards (ATCs) are two-dimensional works of art about the size of a playing card. Originating as part of a conceptual art show in the late-1990s, they’re historically connected to mail and miniature art. Meant to be traded but never sold, they provide an opportunity for artists to share their work in a non-commercial form. The workshop will rely on easily obtained materials, starting with an introduction to basic approaches to collage, using examples and demonstrations plus tips and tricks. There’ll be time to work, with options to socialize. Sharing will be encouraged as well as exchanging cards through the mail. Workshop fee includes a small materials kit to be mailed to students by the instructor. This class meets two Tuesdays, from 4 to 6 p.m. $75. Presented by the San Francisco Center for the Book. For more information and to register.

Online and In-person

8/12 Friday – 9/16 Friday

Continuing Education: “The Richness of Rossini”

The composer of the sparkling operatic comedy The Barber of Seville, Gioaccino Rossini, created his own musical style. Explore the early, lesser-known comedies of this teenage prodigy; beloved Italian comic works like The Italian Girl in Algiers and Cinderella, and imposing serious operas like Tancredi and Semiramide, culminating with the French grand opera William Tell. Six Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon, offered in-person and online simultaneously. $115. Membership ($50 annually) required. Presented by Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at San Francisco State University. For more information.

8/13 Saturday

Community: Bernal Heights Garage Sale

A Bernal Heights tradition and arguably San Francisco’s largest single day garage sale. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information.

8/13 Saturday

Shopping: Outdoor “Mini Mart”

Mission Bowling Club brings back Mini Mart, the quarterly shopping event featuring locally made jewelry, home goods, apparel, art, and more. 12 to 4 p.m. Free to attend. Mission Bowling Club, 3176 17th Street. For more information.

8/13 Saturday – 8/14 Sunday

Festival: Pistahan

Celebrating Filipino and Filipino-American arts and culture, the annual Pistahan features contemporary and traditional music, dance, art, crafts, cuisine and artifacts. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade, Mission Street between Third and Fourth streets. For more information.

Online

8/18 Thursday

Career: San Francisco Virtual Career Fair

Participate in one-on-one chat, instant and scheduled video interviews with local and national employers. 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. For more information and to register (required).

8/20 Saturday

Film: Spiderman: No Way Home

B.Y.O. Blanket for the Bay Area’s biggest big screen experience. Take in a family favorite outdoors, and explore the interactive kids zone featuring games, crafts and body art stations. Designed for all ages, each evening offers special guest giveaways, cinema-inspired snacks and beverages, and much more. 3 p.m. Free but reservation recommended. Thrive City, 1 Warriors Way. For more information.

8/27 Saturday

Festival: Aloha Poly Fest

10th annual summertime event celebrating Polynesia (Hawaii, Samoa, Tonga, Tahiti, Cook Islands and New Zealand), Melanesia (Fiji), and Micronesia (Guam) islands in the South Pacific through cultural dances, songs, crafts, games, merchandise, and food. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free admission, free parking. Cow Palace Arena, 2600 Geneva Avenue. For more information: http://www.alohapolyfest.com/