Community Calendar – December 2020

Virtual — Always

Travel: Tour of the Great Barrier Reef with David Attenborough

Attenborough, who first visited the Great Barrier Reef more than 60 years ago, gives an introduction and narrates different videos. Free. https://bit.ly/36WGMUB

Virtual and In-person — All Month

Holidays: Backstage Art Aid

While the nation waits for live performances to return, the stagehands of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 16 San Francisco are in a nerve-wracking holding pattern. Backstage Art Aid aims to help Local 16 members weather the ongoing devastation to the performing arts. Many stage technicians are fine artists and craft persons; Backstage Art Aid brings these hidden talents into the open, offering handcrafted items for sale. Gallery purchase proceeds go to the artist, with a portion directed to their health and welfare plan or donated to Behind the Scenes, a nonprofit that helps backstage workers in times of illness or injury. Visit the online gallery: https://bit.ly/3kZAyIq or at the Backstage Art Aid Gallery, 1555 Burke Avenue, Unit M. By appointment only.

Virtual

Wednesday 12/2 – Career: LinkedIn Profile Tips

San Francisco Public Library’s “Work It” is a collection of online resources and programs to support job and career seekers, personal finance needs, and small business owners. This workshop will cover the basic elements of creating a LinkedIn profile, including photo, headline, and the “about” section. Free. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Meeting via Zoom Conference. For more information and to register: https://bit.ly/2UOg1vV

Virtual

Thursday 12/3 – Family: Storytime

Español/English stories and songs for children and their families. Free. 11 to 11:15 a.m. Tune in on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3kWoHLl; a Facebook account isn’t necessary. For more information: https://bit.ly/35WTraR

A rendering from Esprit Park Renovation plans. IMAGE: Courtesy of SF Recreation & Park Department

Virtual

Thursday 12/3 – Community: Esprit Park Renovation

San Francisco Department of Recreation and Parks hosts a meeting to discuss Esprit Park renovation. The design team will present updated plans based on community feedback. Free. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Join via Zoom: https://sfrpd.zoom.us/j/92234204361 or dial-in by phone: 669.900.6833. Meeting ID: 92234204361# For more information, visit the project website: https://bit.ly/338FhBH or contact alexis.ward@sfgov.org.

In-person

Sunday 12/6 – Holidays: Holidays on the [Bernal] Hill

A neighbor-made gift and art fair. Discover local arts, crafts, and epicurean delights. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, including a map of participating artists/vendors: https://bit.ly/3pPeCU2

Virtual

Wednesday 12/9 – Culture: City Arts & Lectures Presents Jenna Wortham and Kimberly Drew

What does it mean to be Black right now? Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham have complied a collection of works, Black Futures, including images, photographs, essays, memes, dialogues, recipes, tweets, and poetry, to tell the story of the radical, imaginative, provocative, and gorgeous world that Black creators are bringing forth today. In conversation with Ashley C. Ford. $29. 6 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets: https://bit.ly/3nM7Z2R

Virtual

Tuesday 12/15 – Housing: LGBTQ Youth

Join San Francisco LGBT Center members along with former Host Homes participants to discuss a program that serves unhoused LGBTQ+ youth, ages 18 to 24. Host Homes seeks to find San Franciscans willing to provide a private space to young adults for three months to one year while they work with case managers on education- and employment-related goals that’ll lead to long-term, stable, housing. Free. 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Meeting via Zoom. For more information: https://bit.ly/2UThNvz. Hosted by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at San Francisco State University; an OLLI account must be established in order to register for the session: https://bit.ly/2KpynBi

Virtual

Thursday 12/24 — Saturday 12/26 – Comedy: Kung Pao Kosher Comedy

Jewish Comedy on Christmas in a virtual Chinese restaurant. Kung Pao Kosher Comedy is one of San Francisco’s longest running comedy shows, answering the age-old question: “What are Jews supposed to do on Christmas?” Each year, partial proceeds are donated to two organizations. This year’s beneficiaries: Southern Poverty Law Center’s “Teaching Tolerance” and The Helen and Joe Farkas Center for the Study of the Holocaust. $25 to $50. 5 p.m. on December 24 and 25; 2 p.m. on December 26. Join via YouTube or Zoom. For more information, a recipe of Kung Pao Chicken, and to purchase tickets: https://bit.ly/393p9VL

Where to Find Complimentary Food

Martin de Porres House of Hospitality

Martin’s serves breakfast and lunch during the week, brunch on Sundays, in the spirit of compassion, understanding, and love. Most meals are vegetarian and often vegan. For more information: https://martindeporres.org/

The Food Pantry

A volunteer nonprofit organization that feeds 400-plus families a week. The Food Pantry isn’t supported by any federal, state, or city entity. During the COVID-19 crisis, pre-bagged groceries are served every Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. St. Gregory Episcopal Church (please enter on Mariposa), 500 De Haro Street. For more information: http://thefoodpantry.org/ or call 415.255.8100.

Pop-Up Pantries

Every week, the SF/Marin Food Bank’s pantry network distributes fresh, seasonal produce, lean protein, grain, and shelf-stable items to anyone. During the COVID-19 crisis, pop-up pantries are open to the public. For latest information on locations and requirements: https://www.sfmfoodbank.org/find-food/

Great Plates Delivered Meals for Seniors

Great Plates Delivered SF is a temporary food program that delivers three restaurant-prepared meals a day to eligible older adults during COVID-19. By early November, the program had delivered more than one million meals. Great Plates is free and as of this writing, has been extended through 12/8/20. For more information and how to enroll: https://bit.ly/3lbQreN or call 415.355.6700

Get Food Resources

A list of help for anyone having trouble getting or affording food during the pandemic, including: information on CalFresh; Women, Infants, and Children food benefits; assistance for the disabled, families, students, immigrants; free meals served daily. For more information: https://sf.gov/get-food-resources or call 311.