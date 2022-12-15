Community Calendar: December 2022

12/3 and 12/4 Sunday

Shopping: Make Good Market

Kick off the holiday season with a design-loving community and a diverse group of makers. This year’s event welcomes 20 vendors — many local and some special international guests — with a wide array of goods, including home textiles and furniture, apparel, jewelry, glassware, and art. Support small businesses while checking off your holiday shopping list. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free to attend. Heath Ceramics San Francisco, 2900 18th Street.

12/4 Sunday

Art: San Francisco Youth Arts Summit

Youth Art Exchange, a nonprofit that provides free arts programs for San Francisco public high school students, presents “Harvesting Your Roots: The 12th Annual San Francisco Youth Arts Summit,” a celebration of young artists and their vibrant contributions to San Francisco’s creative and cultural fabric. The Summit features professional development opportunities, panel conversations and intergenerational workshops co-presented with the Arts Education Alliance of the Bay Area. Programs are geared towards educators, youth artists, and open to all. 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free. California College of the Arts, 1111 Eighth Street.

12/4 Sunday

Art: Shipyard Holiday Party and Art Show

Enjoy the historic Hunters Point Shipyard’s new first floor gallery, convenient parking, and holiday cheer. Start your holiday shopping with an afternoon of art, treats, and festivities in Building 101. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free to attend with reservation, with plenty of parking. 451 Galvez Avenue.

12/4 Sunday

Shopping: Holidays on the [Bernal] Hill

A neighbor-made gift and art fair. Discover local arts, crafts, and epicurean delights. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, including a map of participating artists/vendors.

12/5 Monday

Opera: “’Tis the Season: Operas with a Yuletide Theme”

Christmas is celebrated in countless musical works, but mostly for the concert stage, like Handel’s beloved “Messiah.” But what about opera? Far from saying “Bah, humbug!” composers aplenty have found Xmas a perfect backdrop for operatic storytelling. To help get you in a holiday mood, San Francisco Opera’s Dramaturg Emeritus will offer a glimpse of Yuletide operas spanning the gamut from the silly to the sublime. Instead of a Wagnerian “Hojotoho,” it’s time for an operatic “Ho ho ho!” 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. $35. Choose online presentation via Zoom, or in-person at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at San Francisco State University, 160 Spear Street.

12/9 Friday

Holiday: Lighting Celebration at Salesforce Park

Explore illuminated lights and decorations and enjoy free holiday crafts, live music by the Cosmo Alleycats, and complimentary hot cocoa from Philz Coffee. Free. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Salesforce Park, 425 Mission Street.

12/10 Saturday

Art: Printmaker’s Pop-Up Holiday Event

Join Graphic Arts Workshop, a community of master fine art printers, for a holiday popup. Affordably priced original prints for the home and gift giving available for purchase, along with tours of the cooperative printshop. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free to attend. American Industrial Center, 2562 Third Street. For more information: claremetague@gmail.com

12/10 Saturday

Shopping: La Cocina Holiday Market and Fundraiser

Support women-owned small businesses selling food, art, and other gifts. Live entertainment with bites, festive drinks, and seasonal cocktails. Little ones can create winter crafts, along with a holiday photo booth. Admission, $25 to $100. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. La Cocina Municipal Marketplace, 332 Golden Gate Avenue.

12/15 Thursday

Holidays: Winter Wonderland at the Bayview Opera House

Bayview’s winter celebration returns with ice skating at Joe Lee Recreation Center, ice sculpting, snowman building, s’mores making, local food vendors in partnership with En2Action, a bazaar featuring local retail and gift vendors, arts and crafts from the Museum of Craft and Design, live performances, Santa and his elves; and more! Free to attend. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bayview Opera House Ruth Williams Memorial Theatre, 4705 Third Street.

Virtual

12/16 Friday

Employment: Tech Career Fair

Fast-growing startups and Fortune 500 technology companies are looking to hire software engineers, product managers, data scientists, and more. This is an invitation only event; registration is required.

12/31 Saturday

New Year’s Eve: Thrive City Winter Wonderland Kwanzaa and Noon Year’s Eve

Celebrate Kwanzaa and ring in 2023 with “Noon Year’s Eve” featuring the music of Fela Kuti from The Rock and Roll Playhouse, a countdown drop at 11:59 a.m., arts and crafts, treats, and more. Free, space is limited. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thrive City Plaza (at Chase Center), 1725 Third Street.