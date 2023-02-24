Community Calendar: February 2023

2/2 Thursday through 2/12 Sunday

Film: SF IndieFest

For 25 years, SF IndieFest has brought fresh independent films and digital programs from around the world to San Francisco audiences. These are movies you won’t find at the multiplex or popular streaming services. This year’s festival includes 62 shorts and 35 features from 14 countries, 34 from the Bay Area. For more information: https://sfindie.com/

2/4 Saturday

Career: San Francisco City Job Fair

Learn about civic job opportunities, including San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, Recreation and Park, Sheriff’s and Fire departments, plus more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. San Francisco County Fair Building, Ninth Avenue and Lincoln Street. For more information: https://bit.ly/sfcityjobs

2/4 Saturday

Culture: Year of the Rabbit Parade

San Francisco’s Chinese New Year Parade is one of North America’s few remaining night illuminated processions, and the biggest strut celebrating the lunar new year outside Asia. Parade route: Second at Market streets to Kearny Street and Columbus Avenue. Free standing room (bleacher seats start at $41 https://bit.ly/cnyparade_tix). For more information: https://bit.ly/cnyparade

2/5 Sunday

Film: The Letter

St. Teresa of Avila Parish will hold a community screening of The Letter, a film by Laudato Si’ Movement, featuring Pope Francis as the protagonist and leaders representing Indigenous people, youth, the poor, and wildlife. Join for 10 a.m. Mass and stay for the 11:15 a.m. screening, or just come for the eighty-minute broadcast followed by a group reflection and refreshments. Free. St. Teresa of Avila Parish, 1490 19th Street. For more information: https://bit.ly/the-letter-film

2/9 Thursday

Food: Love Bites

An evening of gourmet bites, wines, cocktails, music, and art activities celebrating the love of San Francisco. Eat and drink your way around the Ferry Building with small bites paired with wine tastings from more than twenty Napa Valley Vintners. Proceeds benefit Foodwise, the nonprofit operator of the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market and education programs for all-age eaters. 5 to 7:30 p.m. Free admission. Attendees purchase “tasting tickets” to exchange for bites and sips. Tickets: $30 to $100. San Francisco Ferry Building, One Ferry Building. For more information and to purchase your tickets: https://bit.ly/lovebites-sf

2/6 through 2/27 Mondays

Children: Music Mondays

PREFund Music Monday is a music class in partnership with Blue Bear Music. The mixed age grouping over seven weeks encourages deeper relationships and supports a quality learning experience. Infant and toddler lessons focus on socialization, music appreciation, a deep embodiment of rhythm and melody, and music as a joyful expression of self. Teachers are professional musicians who have expertise working with younger age groups. $35 for drop-in single class; $200 for seven weeks; prorated enrollment through the rest of a session at $30 per class. Potrero Hill Recreation Center, 801 Arkansas Street. For more information and to reserve your space: https://bit.ly/prefund-music or email lb@bluebearmusic.org

2/14 Tuesday

Culture: Goat My Valentine

The fifth annual Goat My Valentine is a community event, happy hour, and GOAT Fashion Show. See GOATS (Greatest of All Time) walk the runway with goats who manicure the City, including State Senator Scott Weiner, Last Black Man of San Francisco actor Jimmie Fails, Chefs Kathy and Peter Fang from Food Network’s “House of Fang,” Rapper Big Rich and Project Level, Artist Jeremy Fish and surprise guests. Created by Value Culture, a nonprofit organization developed by entrepreneur Adam Swig, the event supports City Grazing, a San Francisco-based goat landscaping nonprofit, and is co-hosted by the Union Square Alliance. Fashions for the show were designed and created by Britex Fabrics. 4 to 6 p.m. Free. Fashion show and beer garden (21 and over): Union Square. After party (21 and over) at Hawthorn SF, 46 Geary Street. For more information and to reserve your space: https://bit.ly/goatmyvalentine

2/17 Friday

Photography: Trish Tunney

Closing reception for Trish Tunney’s photographs. Meet the artist, visit with neighbors, and enjoy nibbles from Le Marché Cezanne, 1426 18th Street. 5:30 to 7 p.m.

2/22 Wednesday through 2/26 Sunday

Dance: Smuin Ballet Choreography Showcase

Smuin Ballet dancers bring their collective passion, talent, finesse, and beauty to the stage to create and perform their own works. In this intimate, in-house performance, dancers premiere new works and collaborate on lighting, stagecraft and costumes. Experience a treasure trove of stunning world premieres ranging from the humorous to heartfelt. Tickets: $35 to $55. Smuin Center for Dance, 1830 17th Street. For more information: https://bit.ly/smuin-dance

3/5 Sunday

Community: Gun Safety Discussion

St. Teresa’s Gun Safety Committee asks, “What can we do as a community about guns and gun violence and pass this information on to our parishioners?” The Committee has partnered with Brady United Against Gun Violence to discuss gun violence, with the theme “Community Action Against Gun Violence.” 2 p.m. Free. St. Teresa’s Hall, 19th and Connecticut streets. Refreshments will be served and child care provided. For more information contact Rose Marie Ostler 415.244.1133 or rsicoliost@hotmail.com