Community Calendar: January 2023

Sutro Baths circa 1900. Photo courtesy of Golden Gate National Recreation Area

Now through 3/12 Sunday

Art: “Entwined”

“Entwined,” created by Charles Gadeken, offers an illuminated forest, with two 15 to 20 feet tall trees, 10 ranging from eight to 14 feet, and 40 ‘flower clusters’ of varying sizes. It’s a glowing fantasy land, complete with low-level ambient music. 5 to 10 p.m. Free. Golden Gate Park, Peacock Meadow, 240 John F. Kennedy Drive. For more information.

Now through 3/19 Sunday

Art: Bull.Miletic

Artists Synne Bull and Dragan Miletic identified the emergence of a new, visual paradigm for which they invented the descriptive words: proxistance (noun) and proxistant (adjective). Most prominently exemplified by Google Earth’s “digital ride” from a global perspective to street level view, a proxistant vision names this combination of proximity and distance in a single, moving capture. This unique presentation features three robotic video installations; each artwork has its own focus; all trace the multiple paths and genealogies of the “proxistant” (overview to detail) effect. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets $8 to $10. Museum of Craft and Design, 2569 Third Street. For more information.

1/4 Wednesday

History: GLBT Historical Society Museum

GLBT Historical Society Museum is the first of its kind in the United States. The institution celebrates 100 years of San Francisco’s vast queer past through dynamic exhibitions and programming. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free; sponsored by the Bob Ross Foundation. GLBT Historical Society Museum, 4127 18th Street. For more information.

1/6 Friday

Culture: Contemporary Jewish Museum

Embracing a range of artistic disciplines and media, the museum features contemporary art, historical objects, film, music, conversations, lectures, literary readings, and other live performances that explore contemporary perspectives on Jewish culture, history, art, and ideas. The institution’s architecture is a work of art. Contemporary Jewish Museum, 736 Mission Street. For more information.

1/8 Sunday

Environment: Dogpatch Beautification Day

Join Refuse Refuse San Francisco, Shine On, San Francisco Public Works, and TogetherSF for a friendly neighborhood cleanup. Stay afterwards for a free lunch sponsored by the University of California, San Francisco. 12 to 1:30 p.m. Meet at Woods Yard Park, 22nd and Minnesota streets. For more information and to reserve your spot.

Virtual

1/10 Tuesday

History: “Sutro’s Glass Palace”

Once the world’s largest indoor bathhouse, Sutro’s contained seven swimming pools, art collections, promenades, and museum exhibits, covered by nearly three acres of glass. 20,000 people at once could swim or just observe. Today, only its broken concrete ruins remain at Lands’ End. But even as ruins, Sutro Baths draws thousands of people daily who explore its mysterious foundations and rocky tunnels. This talk covers the story of the legendary structure, and the social milieu in which it existed in the 1890s, including public recreation, class distinctions, and racial segregation. 1:30 to 4 p.m. $35. For more information and to register.

1/12 Thursday through 1/21 Saturday

Theater: Skylight

After a three-year hiatus, Bread & Butter Theatre returns to Potrero Stage with David Hare’s Tony and Olivier award-winning play Skylight. Broadway and the West End applauded this intensely clear-sighted drama about a love affair. Kyra is surprised to see the son of her former lover in the doorway of her chilly London flat. He hopes she’ll reconcile with his distraught, now widowed, father. Is the gap between them unbridgeable, or can they resurrect their relationship? Tickets: $11 to $21. Potrero Stage, 1695 18th Street. For more information and to purchase tickets.

1/14 Saturday

Culture: Museum of the African Diaspora

Museum of the African Diaspora celebrates Black cultures, ignites challenging conversations, and inspires learning through the global lens of the African Diaspora. Visit every second Saturday for THRIVE @ MoAD Community Day with free admission to all exhibitions. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Museum of the African Diaspora, 685 Mission Street. For more information.

1/19 Thursday

Art: Asian Art Museum

The Asian Art Museum is open until 8 p.m. on Thursdays with half-price general admission, including special exhibitions. Enjoy the galleries, fun talks, and lively gatherings. 5 to 8 p.m. $10 adults, $8.50 seniors, $7 for students and youths. Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin Street. For more information.

1/27 Friday – 2/12 Sunday

Theater: Playground Solo Performance Festival

A curation of the best in Bay Area solo performance presented live at San Francisco’s Potrero Stage and simulcast online. The festival of new work features nine double-bill performances by ten California artists over three weeks. Recitals were competitively selected from open applications, reflecting PlayGround’s mission to discover bold new voices and develop innovative and timely original content. Tickets are free with donations gratefully accepted to help support the artists. Potrero Stage, 1695 18th Street. For more information and to purchase tickets.