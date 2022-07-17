Community Calendar: July 2022

7/1 Friday

Environment: San Francisco “Bacardi” Street Cleanup

Help cleanup Dogpatch. All supplies provided. Stay afterwards for a free round on the house and meet fellow volunteers. Sign up at TogetherSF or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. 3:30 to 5 p.m. Meet at The Sea Star, 2289 Third Street.

7/9 Saturday

Tour: Anchor Brewing Company

Visit craft beer’s birthplace and learn what makes Anchor Brewing Company a San Francisco icon. Tour ends in the taproom where you can sample 12 Anchor brews on draught. Various start times available. $22. per person, 21+ only. Anchor Brewing Company, 1705 Mariposa Street. For more information and to reserve your spot

Circus Bella. 2019. Photo: James Watkins

7/10 Sunday

Performance: Circus Bella

Circus Bella is a modern twist on the one-ring circus, overflowing with heart and soul. Two shows: 12 and 2 p.m. Free. Salesforce Park Amphitheatre, Salesforce Park, 65 Minna Street. For more information

7/10 Sunday

History: Guided Walking Tour of Mission Dolores Neighborhood

Trace Mission Dolores’ history from indigenous peoples through waves of immigrants to today’s gentrification. Gaze at a spectacular view of the San Francisco skyline from gorgeous Dolores Park. Wander through a historic district, get a mini course about Victorian styles, stroll the hip Valencia Street corridor, absorb the importance in the Mission of its murals, while learning about the area’s indigenous peoples and colonization by Spain and Mexico at the City’s oldest building Mission Dolores, the church of Saint Francis of Assisi. 10:30 a.m. Meet at the golden fire hydrant, southeast corner of Church and 20th streets. For more information and to register

7/13 Wednesday

Community: The Potrero Women’s Club

Come and find out about the club — on the Hill for over a century! 1:30 p.m. Free. San Francisco Public Library, Potrero Branch, 1616 20th Street. For more information: 415.282.8209

7/16 Saturday

History: Mission Creek/Mission Bay Walking Tour

Get to know the Southern Waterfront and its community, including its importance, history, ecology, threats of sea level rise, and measures being taken to address those and seismic risks. Presented by the Waterfront Resilience Program, which studies and addresses immediate and long-term hazards like flooding, earthquakes, and sea level rise. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. Meet at the Mission Bay Library, 960 Fourth Street. For more information and to register

7/16 Saturday

Community: Potrero Hill STEM Festival

Neighborhood festival featuring fun, hands on STE(A)M activities, and inspiration for young people to become tomorrow’s STEM leaders. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. For more information, registration encouraged: www.stemsaturdaySF.com

7/17 Sunday

Film: “The Black Stallion”

Based on the Walter Farley tale, “The Black Stallion” is the next adventure movie of the ongoing “Sunday Sojourn” cinema series, through August 28. 2 to 4:15 p.m. Rated G, 118 min., 1979. Free. San Francisco Public Library, Potrero Branch, 1616 20th Street. For more information

Online

7/20 Wednesday & 7/27 Wednesday

Bookbinding Workshop: The Magic of Sewing Cards

The sewing card is an aid to learn how to sew a book. Study how to prepare and make sewing cards for a variety of book structures in the first session. Apply those insights to make an actual book in the second session. Students will choose the book to make once several types of sewing cards have been completed. 4 to 7 p.m. $90. Presented by the San Francisco Center for the Book. For more information and to register

Online

7/25 Monday

Continuing Education: “Alcatraz: 250 Years on the Rock“

This course focuses on Alcatraz Island’s history from its first sighting by Europeans in the 1770s to the present. Discussion will focus not just on the island’s notorious history as a federal penitentiary but its lesser-known roles as a Civil War fort, political prison for Confederate sympathizers, and military prison for recalcitrant U.S. Army soldiers. Other important topics include the Native American Occupation of 1969 to 1971, Alcatraz’s evolution as a National Park, bird life, the seldom-seen tunnels beneath the prison buildings, and the challenges of preserving the island’s aging infrastructure. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Presented on Zoom by Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at San Francisco State University. For more information and to register

7/30 Saturday

Music: Kids Fest 2022 at the Bandshell

Featuring performers Charity and the JAMBand, Magician Mike Della Penna, and special guests. Part of Golden Gate Park’s outdoor music festival, which offers more than 100 free performances. 12 noon to 4 p.m. Free. Spreckels Temple of Music (Golden Gate Park Bandshell), Music Concourse Drive. For more information.