Community Calendar – June 2020

Monday 6/1 through Tuesday 6/29

Food: Online Cooking School at 18 Reasons

Learn basic knife skills, steaming fundamentals, and more. https://bit.ly/3gtueb1

Mondays 6/1 through 6/29/2020

Theater: Storytelling at The Marsh

MarshStream offers four live pieces on Zoom. Audience members get a chance to perform a short five- to ten-minute piece. 7 p.m. Free. More information.

Thursdays 6/4 through 7/9

Education: Race and Resistance

This course surveys key concepts and issues in ethnic studies that shed light on contemporary inequalities and social justice struggles. Falu Bakrania is an associate professor of Race and Resistance Studies, College of Ethnic Studies, San Francisco State University. Six weekly Zoom meetings, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. $115. More information on membership and to register.

Saturday 6/6

Education: “Dear Class of 2020”

YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” features commencement addresses delivered by former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. Other guests include BTS, Lady Gaga, and former Secretary of State and alleged war criminal Condoleezza Rice. The festival-style lineup offers talks on traditional graduation-day themes, with musical performances. 12 p.m. https://bit.ly/2XwHl2B

Sunday 6/21

Father’s Day

Thursday 6/25 through Sunday 6/28

Film: Frameline44 Pride Showcase

In partnership with the Castro Theatre, Frameline44 Pride Showcase offers a four-day virtual event that includes the world premiere of Ahead of the Curve, as well as the return of perennial favorites “Fun in Boys Shorts,” “Fun in Girls Shorts,” and “Transtastic” short film programs. Programming to be announced 6/3. Tickets on-sale at frameline.org beginning 6/4.

Saturday 6/27/2020

Community: PRIDE 2020

San Francisco Pride’s online festivities include live performances, speeches from LGBTQ+ elected officials and thought leaders, highlights of the accomplishments of Pride’s 2020 Community grand marshals and honorees, conversations, reflections on 50 years of the Pride movement, and more, in a weekend-long tribute to LGBTQ+ luminaries and queer solidarity. Free. More information: www.sfpride.org

Other Diversions

Art: 12 Virtual Museum Tours

Experience the best museums from London to Seoul in the comfort of your own home.

Travel: 13 Virtual Train Rides from Around the World

Zone out and calm the mind, while seeing new landscapes. Plus: no train fare.

Literature: The Book Concierge

from National Public Radio

More than 2,000 recommendations from NPR staff and critics. Find your next book by mixing and matching filters. Free.

Games: Virtual Bingo

Download a free virtual bingo board and join MC Preston and tech guru Justin every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

Food: 83 Insanely Popular Dinners

Each with recipe and video.

Help!

San Francisco-Marin Food Bank: Find Food Tool

San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development: Assistance & Guidance for Businesses and Workers Impacted by COVID-19

San Francisco Treasurer and Tax Collector: COVID-19 Response – Deferral of Business Taxes and License Fees

District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton