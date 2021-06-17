Community Calendar: June 2021

Cara Barer, Whale and Boat, archival digital photograph, 36 x 36 inches, 2021 Photo: Courtesy of Andrea Schwartz Gallery

Wednesday 6/2 through Monday 9/6

Families: Free “SkyStar” Ferris Wheel Rides for Graduating Seniors

The SkyStar Observation Wheel features 36 enclosed well-ventilated gondolas and views of Downtown to the Pacific Ocean. San Francisco Unified School District graduates who show their school identification at the ticket booth ride free. Regular admission: $18 + tax; 15 percent discount for San Franciscans. Bowl Drive and Music Concourse, Golden Gate Park. For more information.

Thursday 6/3

Film: Bay Area Dance on Film Drive-In at Fort Mason

Movie shorts, featuring selections from the San Francisco Dance Film Festival alongside KQED’s award-winning video series If Cities Could Dance, showcasing dancers across the country who represent their city’s signature moves. 9 to 10:30 p.m. $40. Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, Two Marina Boulevard. For more information.

Friday 6/4 – Tuesday 6/8

Film: World Oceans Day Film Festival

The Sunshine Coast Conservation Association, in collaboration with the Green Film Series, presents a festival celebrating oceans and efforts to save and protect them. Free. For more information and to register (required).

Friday 6/11

Comedy: HellaSecret Outdoor Comedy

Held at San Francisco’s first fully dedicated outdoor, physically distanced, club, the HellaSecret Comedy Show offers 70+ minutes with four to five comics who have performed at Cobbs, Punchline, San Francisco Sketchfest, and Outside Lands. Limited to 40 attendees per show. $15 to $20. Location revealed only to ticket holders 21+ only. For more information.

Sunday 6/13

Literature: Will Write for Food with Dianne Jacob

Journalist and writing instructor Dianne Jacob relies on her more than 20 years of experience to teach how to take participants’ passion from the plate to the page. With tips for writing, getting published, and marketing, Jacob will transform participants from starving artists into well-fed authors. Free to the first 15 attendees with book pre-purchase. 3 to 4 p.m. Omnivore’s Books, 3885a Cesar Chaves Street. For more information.

Wednesday 6/16

Art: “Bricolage”

Cara Barer begins her photographic process with books and other papers such as maps, newspapers, travel photography and phonebooks. By folding, dyeing, and manipulating the pages, she sculpts the objects into new forms to be photographed, giving new life to old books and papers. Free. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Andrea Schwartz Gallery, 545 Fourth Street. For more information.

Thursday 6/17

Comedy: Batter Up

Outdoor physically distanced standup comedy, featuring comedians who have appeared on Netflix and Comedy Central. Free; suggested $15 donation. Moscone Fields, 1601 Bay Street. For more information.

Sunday 6/20

Tuesday 6/22

Storytelling: Storytelling Workshop

An intimate storytelling workshop to explore and shape true, personal narratives in a safe space. The clinic will start with brainstorming exercises, cover the elements of story structure and performance, with personalized feedback. Participants will leave with a basic understanding of the storytelling format and a rough draft of a story. 6 to 9 p.m. $25. Limited to eight participants. The Center San Francisco, 548 Fillmore Street. For more information.

Thursday 6/24

Art: Free Day at San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

Enjoy SFMOMA’s galleries. Limit of two adult tickets per reservation, available starting mid-June. Children 18 and younger always free. Due to distancing requirements some exhibitions have limited capacity, with a virtual waiting list. 1 to 8 p.m. SFMOMA, 151 Third Street. For more information.

Saturday 6/25 and Sunday 6/27

Crafts: Craneway Outdoor Craft Fair

The Craneway Craft Fair features 130 artists and craftspeople, food trucks, and a DJ spinning summer tunes. Face masks required for everyone in attendance. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Free. Pier 70, 555 20th Street. For more information.