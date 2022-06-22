Community Calendar : June 2022

Now through 6/11 Saturday

Art: The Mail Art Club Exhibition

At the beginning of the pandemic Creativity Explored artists mailed one another handmade postcards to stay connected, an experimental exchange of art and ideas initiated through a virtual class taught by Michael Napper. Over the past two years CE artists, teachers, staff and volunteers created and mailed hundreds of postcard-sized artworks. The Mail Art Club exhibition showcases dozens of original drawings, collaborative multimedia collages, and text-based work mailed and exchanged between participants of the ongoing class. Free. Creativity Explored, 3245 16th Street. For more information

Now through 7/9 Saturday

Photography: Matter in the Hothouse

Chicago-based artist and winner of SF Camerawork’s 2020 Exhibition Award, Aimée Beaubien, presents Aimée Beaubien: Matter in the Hothouse, a psychedelic jungle of cut and woven photographs of plants, organic plant material, and other mixed media hung from the ceiling in strips and waves that visitors enter and walk around in, taking up the entire gallery. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Minnesota Street Project, 1275 Minnesota Street, Gallery 106. For more information and to make a reservation (encouraged)

6/3 Friday

History: Hidden San Francisco Walking Tour

Hidden stories, surprises, and live performances abound in a 90-minute walking tour in the Yerba Buena neighborhood. Activism, music, and pirating are brought to life as actors portray the larger-than-life historical figures that gave this City its quirky, unique reputation. Brought to you by the Yerba Buena Community Benefit District. 2 to 3:30 p.m. Free. For meeting location and more info, please email info [at] ybcbd [dot] org

6/7 Tuesday and 6/18 Saturday

Art: Robyn Horn and Iris Eichenberg

Mobile MakeArt programs are back at the Potrero Branch Library, where the space will be transformed to welcome the works of artists Robyn Horn and Iris Eichenberg. Free. San Francisco Public Library, Potrero Branch, 1616 20th Street. Tuesday 6/7, 4 to 6 p.m.; Saturday 6/18 1 to 3 p.m. For more information

6/8 Wed

Community: Potrero Women’s Club

The 114-year-old Potrero Women’s Club will meet at the Potrero Branch Library, 1616 20th Street, at 1:30 p.m. Come learn about the club; be a part of histroy. For more information: 415.282.8209.

6/11 & 6/12 Saturday and Sunday

Art: The Box Shop Mural Festival

The Box Shop celebrates more than 80 colorful, beautiful mural installations covering the Box Shop’s exterior and inner yard, with artmaking, performances, mural tours, and more. Meet the muralists and Box Shop creators. Saturday 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday 12 to 4 p.m. Free. The Box Shop, 951 Hudson Avenue. For more information

6/12 Sunday

Film: Roman Holiday

Roman Holiday (G, 118 minutes, 1953). 2 to 4:15 p.m. Free. Potrero Meeting Room, San Francisco Public Library, 1616 20th Street. For more information

6/19 Sunday

Juneteenth: Festival

San Francisco Black Wallstreet hosts this year’s Juneteenth celebration to honor Black freedom, resilience and contributions to America., with food vendors, the Black Millionaire Marketplace, live performances, amusement park, and more. Gilman Park, 903 Gilman Avenue. For more information

6/22 Wednesday

Film: Cruella

Cruella (PG-13, 134 minutes, 2021). 5 to 7:30 p.m. Free. Potrero Meeting Room, San Francisco Public Library, 1616 20th Street. For more information

6/26 Sunday

Pride: Everyone Loves a Corgi

March with your corgi. 10 a.m. Free. Spear and Market streets. For more information and to register