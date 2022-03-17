Community Calendar: March 2022

Now through 6/5 Sunday

Design: Living with Scents

Odors are perceived with every breath we take and interpreted by our brain’s most ancestral parts. In the hands of contemporary designers, whose job it is to consider the interactions of minds, bodies, and things, scents can be mediated in innovative ways to raise a form of new sensory awareness. This exhibition features about 40 worldwide designers and artists whose work reflects and participates in the growing culturalization of all things olfactory. Visitors must be ticketed; $0 to $10. Museum of Craft and Design, 2569 Third Street. For more information.

3/12 Saturday

Family: Potrero Hill Family Saturdays

Join PREFund on Potrero Family Saturday for kids’ activities, magic show, and a bookmobile. Get to know your neighbors while the children meet playmates. Enjoy complimentary Farley’s coffee and fresh bagels. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. Daniel Webster Elementary School Yard, 465 Missouri Street. For more information and to register.

3/17 Thursday

Sports: “Major League Baseball’s First All-Black Lineup: The 1971 Pittsburgh Pirates”

On September 1, 1971, the Pittsburgh Pirates fielded the first all-black lineup in major league history, nearly a quarter century after Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier. The following month the Pirates won the 1971 World Series, with the lineup as its foundation. This two-hour course celebrates the 50th anniversary of this landmark achievement, highlighting the colorful characters crucial to the team’s success, like Roberto Clemento, the first Latino Hall of Famer; fellow Hall of Famer Willie Stargell, who attended high school in Alameda; and pitcher Dock Ellis, the iconoclastic All-Star who claimed to have pitched a no-hitter on LSD. Presented via Zoom by Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at San Francisco State University. Membership isn’t required to take the course, however, a free OLLI account is needed to register. 1:30 to 4 p.m. $29. For more information about the course. To sign up for an account with OLLI SF State.

3/20 Sunday

Music: SF Music Day

The 14th annual SF Music Day features more than 25 ensembles performing short sets over seven hours on four stages. Celebrate Bay Area music in all its diversity: chamber music, jazz, contemporary works, global sounds. Come for the artists you know, stay to discover new talents. 12 to 7 p.m. Free. War Memorial Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Avenue. For more information and to register.

3/24 Thursday

Music: Portland Cello Project

The Pacific Northwest’s premiere alt-classical ensemble turns the evening purple, blending their deep textures with the unique harmonic landscape of Prince’s artistic power. Joined by musicians who have worked with Prince, such as Saeeda Wright and Tyrone Hendrix, expect a lively evening of diversely-curated music that influenced or was influenced by The Purple One. 7 p.m. Tickets $18-$22. The Chapel, 777 Valencia Street. For more information.

3/29 Tuesday

Employment: San Francisco Career Fair

Meet with recruiters and human resources managers from local and Fortune 500 companies, with an option to meet virtually. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free. San Francisco Marriot Marquis Hotel, 780 Mission Street. For a list of open positions and attending companies forward your résumé, city of employment and salary requirements to: hr@nationwidecareerfairs.com. For more information and to register.

4/24 Sunday

Community: Potrero Goat Hill Garage Sale

All residents welcome! 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call the Potrero Neighborhood House, 415.826.8080.