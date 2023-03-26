Community Calendar: March 2023

(left) Sofia Carmi, “Cosmic Orange” abstract, acrylic on canvas, 20”x20”. (right) Anahida Aslanyan, Park Life, mixed media, 24”x18”. PHOTO: Courtesy of Sofia Carmi and Anahida Aslanyan

3/1 Wednesday

History: GLBT History Museum Free Admission Day

Located in the Castro District, the GLBT Historical Society Museum is the first full-scale, stand-alone institution of its kind in the United States. The museum celebrates 100 years of the City’s vast queer past through dynamic exhibitions and programming. Admission is free on the first Wednesday of every month thanks to a grant from the Bob Ross Foundation. GLBT Historical Society Museum, 4127 18th Street. For more information and to reserve your space.

3/1 Wed through 4/17 Mon

Art: Two Artists at the Goodman 2 Live/Work Studios

Visit the Goodman2 arts building to view art created by Anahida Aslanyan and Sofia Carmi. Anahid’s Mystical Landscapes and Sofia’s Reinvented Abstract Landscapes are inspired by nature. Free by appointment, between March 1 and April 17. Artist websites: Anahida Aslanyan – http://anahida-creations.weebly.com and http://facebook.com/modernmysticalart; Sofia Carmi – https://www.artspan.org/artist/Sofia%20Carmi. Goodman 2 Live/Work Studios, 1695 18th Street (above the Potrero Stage Theater). For available appointments, email Anahida at: anaheeda10@gmail.com or Sofia at: zc1art@gmail.com.

3/4 Saturday

Community: Free Tulips in Union Square

A colorful display of more than 80,000 tulips will cover Union Square. Visit and pick your own bunch. 1 to 4:30 p.m. Free. Union Square, 333 Post Street. For more information.

3/5 Sunday

Meditation: Mystical Meditation Journey

Experience a meditative journey with optional plant medicine. Tap into your inner magic by going beyond mindfulness. Mystical meditation will take you through a journey of emotions. We’ll work with breath, visualizations, light physical movement, and grounding. As you’re guided, you’ll experience beautiful sound healing directed to your chakras with crystal bowls, chimes, gong. Optional micro plant ceremony tea available for those who’re pre-approved and screened. Bring a yoga mat and eye covering. 12 to 1:30 p.m. $15 – $35. Mukunda Studio, 1250 Folsom Street, Second Floor. For more information and to purchase tickets.

3/5 Sunday

Art: Castro Art Mart Mini Block Party

Featuring LGBTQ artists, live music, and drag performances. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free to attend. Market and Noe streets. For more information.

3/7 Tuesday

Career: San Francisco Women in Tech Networking

Connect with other powerful women tech leaders and allies. Attendees will walk away with new skills, mindset hacks, and hands-on experience that’ll support them in creating even more fruitful connections. Featuring facilitator Zynara Ng, TEDx speaker, who’ll share the importance of self-growth and living with integrity and authenticity. 5:45 to 8 p.m. Tickets: $45 to $100. Industrious, 1700 Montgomery Street, Suite 108. For more information.

3/7 Tuesday

Art: “Fresh Beginnings” – Art-in-Neighborhoods Reception

Fresh Beginnings explores the unknown, renewal and alternative futures through new perspectives. This show exemplifies reinvigoration just in time for spring, and Mission Bowling Club’s venue renovation. Featuring ArtSpan Artists Shawn Cook, Eli Kind, Elaine Pratt and Clint Frederic Wiater. 6 to 9 p.m. Free. Mission Bowling Club, 3176 17th Street. For more information and to reserve your place.

3/10 Friday

Nature: Amateur Birding Hour

With binoculars and bird guides provided by EcoCenter staff, check out the more than 100 species of birds that visit the park. 2 to 3 p.m. Friday afternoons from February to May 2022. Free. Heron’s Head Park, 32 Jennings Street. For more information: 415.676.1394 or email ecocenterhhp@sfgov.org

3/10 Friday

Food: Pay-What-You-Can Taco Day

Every Friday customers can order from the “Taco Love” menu and pay from $0 to $10. Open to all, but especially for fellow restaurant and bar industry workers who were hit hard during the pandemic. The menu may change from week to week, but often includes Beef Quesabirria, Mushroom Quesabirria, and Chicken Tacos. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. $0 to $10. When a patron pays $10, TATO will provide a free meal to someone in need. TATO, 4608 Third Street. For more information.

3/18 Saturday

Children’s Theater: The Day You Begin

There are times when it’s not easy to take those first steps into a place where nobody knows you…but somehow, you do it. This West Coast premiere musical is based on Jacqueline Woodson’s popular picture books, a New York Times bestseller illustrated by Rafael López and featured in the Netflix original show “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices.” Performance runs 60 minutes with no intermission. Recommended for all ages. 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tickets: $30-$40. The Cowell Theater, 2 Marina Boulevard. For more information.

3/19 Sunday

Family: PREFund Spring Festival

Join PREFund and local groups for stories, music, gardening, and fun! Daniel Webster Elementary School, 465 Missouri Street. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register at https://prefund-spring-fest.eventbrite.com

3/26 Sunday

Art: “The Spirit is Alive!”

Founded in 1871, the San Francisco Arts Institute (SFAI) was one of the oldest art schools in the United States; the oldest west of the Mississippi River. To honor this history, The Spirit is Alive Celebration showcases SFAI’s archives and rejoices in the recent National Endowment for the Humanities award to facilitate archive organization, preservation and promotion, making them accessible to future researchers and scholars. Anticipated events include music, films, performance, photography, paintings, sculpture, dance, a silent auction, SFAI historical displays and more. 2 to 6 p.m. Tickets $5 to $150. Minnesota Street Project,1275 Minnesota Street. For more information and to purchase tickets.