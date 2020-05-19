Community Calendar – May 2020

Video conferencing is the new norm when it comes to community engagement, with numerous civic groups, theater troupes, and exercise troops gathering online. Still, sometimes you need to leave the house to visit the doctor, gather groceries, or breathe in that fresh Spring air.

Getting where you need to go, without a car, is more challenging than ever. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) substantially reduced service in April, as ridership fell sharply as a result of shelter-in-place orders, and Muni staff vulnerable to the coronavirus due to age and existing health conditions – operators, mechanics, car-cleaners – stayed home. Just 17 of 79 Muni service lines are running, 20 percent of transit lines, with the wheels on the 10 Townsend, 48 Quintara/24th Street, and 55 16th Street no longer going round and round. The N-Judah and T-Third Street streetcars have been replaced by buses, with the N serving added stops, and a shortened route for the T-bus. The 22-Fillmore continues to serve 18th Street.

Under SFMTA’s Essential Trip Card individuals who are 65 and older and those with disabilities can claim an 80 percent discount on regular cab fare for essential taxi rides. Customers who pay $12 receive $60 on a debit card for taxi trips to the grocery store, pharmacy, or health care facility. The card is only valid for travel within San Francisco. Call 311 to access the program, or setup an online account at https://sfparatransittaxi.sfmta.com. Drivers disinfect their vehicles after every journey. For more information: https://www.sfmta.com/getting-around/accessibility/paratransit/essential-trip-card.

Enrichment to fill your days while you stay in pajamas

City Arts and Lectures

San Francisco-based nonprofit City Arts & Lectures offers programs with leading figures in arts and ideas. Presented as webcasts or streaming. From $29. For more information: www.cityarts.net/events

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at San Francisco State University presents: Leah Garchik and Lucy Gray: Backscratching, Mudwrestling, Gossip and Complimentary Hors D’Oeuvres; a Career in Journalism

Lucy Gray will host as Leah Garchik, a vegetarian, chews on the old bones

of her career at The San Francisco Chronicle. Wednesday 5/13/20, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. $29. Presented online via Zoom Conference. Find tickets here. For additional programming, courses, and a free speaker series, visit olli.sfsu.edu

The Moth

Free stories. themoth.org

Livestream Music Festival

Concerts featuring musicians from around the world performing in their livingrooms. Every Saturday 12 to 8 p.m. Suggested $10 to $20 donation can

be made here. Event hosted here.

The Book Concierge from National Public Radio

More than 2,000 recommendations from NPR staff and critics. Find your next book by mixing and matching filters. Free.

Visit Half Dome at Yosemite National Park

This webcam shows the rock’s sheer face from Ahwahnee Meadow on the Valley floor. Don’t be surprised if wildlife wander in and out of the view as you watch. Free.

Monterey Bay Aquarium Sea Otter Cam

Otters frolic and play on camera. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free.

Printmaking with Cardboard

With supplies around the house, learn printmaking from Yosemite Conservancy Art Center staff. Create greeting cards or wall art.

Virtual Bingo (via Zoom Conference)

Download your free virtual bingo board and join MC Preston and tech guru Justin every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Check website more information on downloading your board and joining the game.

83 Insanely Popular Dinners

From Tasty.co: chicken, beef, pork/sausage, seafood, and vegetarian/vegan. Each with recipe and video.

Free Yoga Classes Online

Find six class descriptions here.