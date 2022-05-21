Community Calendar: May 2022

Now through 5/13 Friday

Art: Dennis Leon and the Art of Instruction

This exhibit portrays Leon as a gifted artist and extraordinary teacher, displaying his recent work and that of 11 artists he taught during his 16 years as a California College of the Arts faculty member and Sculpture Department chair. Wednesday to Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free with proof of vaccination. Face masks covering nose and mouth required indoors. Oliver Art Center, California College of the Arts, 5212 Broadway, Oakland. Email questions to exhibitions@cca.edu.

Mondays in May

Theater: Bay Area Women’s Theater Festival Mini-Reading Series

Two reading series every Monday evening. “BIWOC+ Series,” first and third Mondays, features premieres local playwrights. “Classical Women Series,” second and fourth Mondays, showcases women writers from centuries ago, popular in their day and overdue for rediscovery. 7 to 9 p.m. Free. Locations throughout the Bay Area, including Brava Theater Center, 2781 24th Street. For more information and to register.

5/14 Saturday

Craft: Living with Scents + The Art of Natural Perfumery

After a walk through the flowers explore the art of natural perfumery with Carole Addison-Goyne, of Nomad Botanicals, and Jessica Mennella of FLWR Napa Valley. The event offers a hands-on experience of the botanicals that bring Museum of Craft and Design’s exhibit, Living with Scents, to life. Participants will create their own perfume formula while learning basic blending techniques of natural perfumery. 1 to 3:30 p.m. Space is limited. Ages 12+. Tickets: $75 general admission; $50 MCD members. San Francisco Botanical Gardens, 1199 9th Avenue. For more information.

5/14 Saturday

Games: Bernal Chess Day

An afternoon of casual chess at Progressive Grounds’ outdoor back patio. All levels and ages welcome. Bring a chess set if you have one. For everyone’s comfort wear masks during games unless both players agree to forgo them. 3 to 6 p.m. Free; purchases of food and/or beverages encouraged. Progressive Grounds, 400 Cortland Avenue. For more information: www.bernalchess.com

5/14 Saturday

Health: Senior Smiles and Wellness Health Fair

A community health event for those aged 55+. Services include hearing, oral cancer, dental and vision screenings, blood pressure and glucose testing, fall prevention, nutrition counseling and other health resources. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. University of the Pacific, 155 Fifth Street. For more information or email pr@pacific.edu

5/17 Tuesday

Community: “Night of Ideas” at KQED

“Night of Ideas” is a celebration of critical thought and creative expression. The theme “(Re)building Together: Where Are We Going?” will be explored through talks, art, and music. How do we heal ourselves and our communities from the collective trauma caused by the pandemic, economic dislocation, and remote wars? How can we dismantle systems of oppression and (re)build our institutions to meet the pressing needs of our time? How do we fortify our democracies and stave off authoritarianism? What ideas will carry us forward to a brighter tomorrow? 7 p.m. Free. KQED, 2601 Mariposa Street. Also available via live stream. For more information and to register.

Virtual

5/17 Tuesday and 5/26 Thursday

Art: The Recology Artist in Residence and Educational Tour Program

This webinar looks at the Artist in Residence Program, from founder Jo Hanson’s original inspiration today’s program. Learn what makes it unique, the impact it’s had on the local arts community, and how to participate. Work by former artists will be featured, with a talk by an artist about their practice and residency at Recology. May 17 6 to 7 p.m. and May 26 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Free. For more information and to register.

5/28 Saturday and 5/29 Sunday

Festival: 44th Annual Carnaval & Parade

Featuring food, music, dance, arts, crafts, a new technology and gaming pavilion, cannabis garden and other activities and entertainment on several stages for people of all ages. The Grand Parade consists of a procession of floats depicting rich multicultural themes. Brazilian-style samba schools with up to 300 members will dance through the streets in feathered headdresses or sweeping Bahia skirts; Caribbean contingents will perform the music and dance of the Bahamas, Cuba, Jamaica, Puerto Rico and Trinidad. Other parade groups include Mexican Aztec performers, traditional African drummers, Polynesian dancers, Japanese drummers, giant puppets and folkloric groups representing Guatemala, Honduras and Bolivia. Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday Grand Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. Harrison Street between 16th and 24th streets. For more information.

5/30 Monday

Food: Sazon Latin Food Festival

A family-friendly, outdoor event celebrating Latin food. Vendors will offer dishes from Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Peru, Haiti, Venezuela, El Salvador, Mexico and more. DJ Celo G will spin music from and inspired by Latin America. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Speakeasy Ales & Lagers, 1195 Evans Avenue. For more information and to register.