Community Calendar: November 2020

In-person (by appointment)

Now through 11/30/20

Art: “What Kind of Cool (Will We Think of Next)”

Nancy Toomey Fine Art presents an exhibition of collaborative works by Rodney Ewing and Tahiti Pehrson, “What Kind of Cool (Will We Think of Next).” Visit the gallery by appointment: nancy@nancytoomeyfineart.com, 415.307.9038, or https://bit.ly/2TpxCcM. Minnesota Street Project, 1275 Minnesota Street.

In-person

Now through 12/1/20

Art: CCA@CCA Artwork Campaign

Creative Citizens in Action at California College of the Arts presents the CCA@CCA Artwork Campaign, featuring more than 80 artwork and poster designs that promote creative activism and democratic participation by 66 CCA students, faculty, staff, and alumni. The exhibit includes artwork that addresses important contemporary themes like racial justice, Black Lives Matter, immigration rights, the right to vote, COVID–19, global warming, and art’s healing power. Many of the pieces are available for free download to print and display. The exhibit can be viewed in the windows of the CCA Hubbell Street Galleries at 161 Hubbell Street and online at creativecitizens.cca.edu.

Virtual

Monday 11/2

Religion: Dia de Lost Muertos SF Festival of Altars

The Day of the Dead Festival of Altars celebrate our most meaningful events; life and death in one spirit. Six community altars symbolize our connection to the earth and our ancestors. The making and viewing of traditional, contemporary, or experimental altars is a unique transformative experience connecting us closer to our ancestors. Free. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Join via Facebook live: https://bit.ly/2HtsulH For more information: info@themarigoldproject.org

In-person

Tuesday 11/3

Nature: Free Admission Day, Conservatory of Flowers

The Conservatory of Flowers is open to visitors with modifications in place to ensure public safety and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Guests are required to wear face coverings, with the number of visitors limited to 25 percent of normal capacity to ensure social distancing. For latest information: https://bit.ly/3orlBlz

In-person

Tuesday 11/3

Election: Walk the Vote

Voters of all ages, backgrounds and party affiliations are invited to participate in a Walk the Vote parade on Tuesday, November 3 at 12 p.m. to personally deliver their ballot to the ballot box safely, securely and without the need to wait in a long line. Assembling as a group, wearing masks and practicing social distancing, participants will gather at 2 Marina Boulevard and travel together to drop-off their mail-in ballot. For more information: https://bit.ly/3ovcobP

Virtual

Saturday 11/7/20 and Saturday 11/14/20

Environment: Recycling Workshops

RethinkWaste hosts its third annual Rethink Recycling Day virtually, with two full days of free workshops, tours, and networking. Learn where your waste goes, how to heal your sick houseplant, keep your food fresher longer, or fix a broken appliance. Free, but registration is required. For more information: https://bit.ly/31J3DkM

Virtual

Thursday 11/12/20

Environment: A Live Conversation with Poet N. Scott Momaday

Join Indigenous scholar and activist Melissa Nelson for a conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist and poet N. Scott Momaday on his life, work, and the importance of remembering that the Earth is a sacred place of wonder and beauty; a source of strength and healing that must be protected before it’s too late. Free. 7 to 8 p.m. For more information: https://bit.ly/35vAMBe

Virtual

Friday 11/13/20 through Thursday 11/26/20

Film: Irmi

In 1906, Irmi Selver was born into a comfortable Jewish clan in Germany, where she grew up, married and began her own family. Nothing prepared her for the upheavals and tragedy that were in store for her, or for the many times she’d have to completely restart her life. Irmi is a deeply personal film made by a daughter inspired by her mother’s story and spirit. Trailer can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2HARwik. Suggested donation: $5 to $20. For more information and to purchase tickets: https://www.roxie.com/irmi/

Virtual

Monday 11/16/20

Storytelling: The Marsh’s Zoom Storytelling Night

Every Monday, four live pieces, both familiar and new, are performed via Zoom. Audience members who attend the live stream get the chance to perform a five to 10-minute bit! Will it be you? Free; virtual tip jar available to support The Marsh. 7:30 p.m.

Link: https://zoom.us/j/852882152

For more information: https://bit.ly/3moDJdR

Virtual

Thursday 11/19/20

Music: San Francisco Conservatory of Music RJAM Side-by-Side Concert

An evening of jazz honoring protest songs and music of hope. Hear RJAM faculty members Chad Lefkowitz-Brown, Edward Simon, and other guests perform. Side-by-side concerts pair students with members of the SFJAZZ Collective and RJAM faculty to give young proteges exceptional performance experience. The concert will feature new music created by students specifically for this performance. Free. 7:30 p.m. For more information and to sign up to receive the live stream link the day of the concert: https://bit.ly/3kznASb

In-person

Saturday 11/28/20 and Sunday 11/29/20

Community: Chinatown Walkway Weekends

Chinatown’s iconic Grant Avenue will close to traffic to create a pleasant walkway every weekend through December. Enjoy a historic street stroll, shopping, and outdoor dining. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information: https://bit.ly/3mvf8E3