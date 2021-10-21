Community Calendar: October 2021

Lion, Dragon, Domo, and Snake. Oil on canvas. See Carolyn Crampton at the Shipyard Open Studios this month. Photo: Courtesy of Carolyn Crampton

10/2 Saturday

Art: Don Soker Contemporary Art 50th Anniversary Reception

Don Soker Contemporary Art was founded in 1971 by Don and Carol Kaseman Soker as the Upstairs Gallery in a Victorian flat in North Beach. Working with the Kyoto-based art venue Gallery Coco and later directly with artists, early shows focused on contemporary Japanese conceptual art, little known in the United States at the time. Survey Exhibition Opening Reception: 2 to 5 p.m. Carriage House Annex, 1217B Fell Street. Japanese Art 1970-1980s + Beyond: Sundays 12 to 4 p.m. and by appointment.

2180 Bryant Street, Suite 205. For more information: donsoker@yahoo.com or 415.291.0966.

10/8 Friday and 10/9 Saturday

Art: Recology Artist in Residence Exhibition

Minoosh Zomorodinia uses sculpture, video, and the performances of daily life to explore how the dynamics of power play out in urban spaces and nature. Sculptural assemblages and stop motion videos explore discarded elements from everyday surroundings, asking us to consider the weight of our collective consumer excesses and the possibilities for new life in overlooked things. Friday 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Reservations required (work will be viewable in 30-minute time slots). Free. The John A. Legnitto Environmental Center, 401 Tunnel Avenue. For more information.

10/10 Sunday

Music: Jennifer Bryce

Singer of jazz, soul, and beyond (and health coach), Jennifer Bryce performs at an outdoor gathering. 4 p.m. Donation $20+ 711 Carolina Street. For more information.

10/11 Monday and 10/12 Tuesday

Film: Born in Chicago at the Mill Valley Film Festival

White blues prodigies in the 1960s learn from their Black heroes and bring the music’s spirit to the next generation of fans. Featuring explosive live performance footage and a who’s-who of blues legends, the film is a loving tribute to a distinctly American art form. Writer/producer of Born in Chicago, Joel Selvin, is a Potrero Hill resident. $8 to $16.50. Monday, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 4 p.m. For more information.

10/15 Friday

Film: Dear Homeland

Dear Homeland tells the story of Bay Area-based singer-songwriter Diana Gameros as she finds her voice as

an artist and fights to define home for herself as an undocumented immigrant. Told in part through Diana’s hauntingly beautiful music, the film follows her nearly 20-year journey from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico to San Francisco, California, where she asserts herself as a musician, an immigrant seeking citizenship and an advocate for immigrant rights. 7 p.m. In-person ($15.00) or livestream (free). KQED Headquarters, 2601 Mariposa Street. For more information and to purchase tickets.

10/16 Saturday

Community: Potrero Hill Festival

Stretching over four blocks with live music, food, and fun, the Potrero Hill Festival benefits the Potrero Hill Neighborhood House. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 20th Street between Wisconsin and Missouri streets. For more information.

10/18 Monday

Theater: Monday Night Playground

Monday Night Playground invites emerging professional playwrights to submit original ten-page plays on the topic of Rebirth. Select plays, presented as socially-distant online staged readings, feature Bay Area directors and actors. Admission is free; donations gratefully accepted. Advanced reservation required. 7 p.m. Live at Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison Street, Berkeley, and simulcast. For more information.

Two Giant Sequoias, Merced Grove, Yosemite 2018. See Monica Denevan (photographer) at the Shipyard Open Studios this month. Photo: Courtesy of Monica Denevan

10/23 Saturday and 10/24 Sunday

Art: Shipyard Open Studios

Explore the historic bayside home of the country’s largest artist community. Connect with more than one hundred art makers in their studios. Ample free parking with easy access to six Shipyard buildings. Food vendors and musical entertainment. Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 451 Galvez Street. 19 or 15 bus. For more information.

10/30 Saturday

Halloween: Minneslowta Spooky Stroll

Start Halloween early, hang out with neighbors, show off your costumes and stroll the slow street. 4 p.m. to dusk. Minnesota Street, between 19th and 22nd streets.

10/31 Sunday

Halloween: Halloween on the Hill

Celebrate a family friendly Halloween on the Hill. Enjoy music, street performers, and the Insect Discovery Lab. Amazon will distribute gift bags loaded with candy and gift certificates to use at local businesses. Free. 5:30 to 9 p.m. 18th Street between Connecticut and Texas.