Community Calendar – September 2021

Thursday 9/2

Theater: Word for Wordcast

San Francisco theater company, Word for Word, brings theatrically performed works of literature to a new podcast series, Word for Wordcast. In “A Pair of Eyeglasses,” by Anna Maria Ortese, translated from Italian by Ann Goldstein and Jenny McPhee, young Eugenia, born with severe myopia, is promised an expensive pair of eyeglasses. She imagines the shimmering beauty she’ll see, but with her newfound eyesight becomes aware of class distinctions in her poor Naples neighborhood. Free. For more information and how to listen.

Sundays 9/5, 9/12, 9/19, 9/26

Music: Classical Revolution at Atlas Café Sidewalk Parklet

Classical Revolution was founded in 2006 with the goal of making classical chamber music more relevant. Enjoy a special wine and food menu while listening to classical music as well as modern classics. 5 to 7 p.m. Table reservation: $20, for up to 4 people. Atlas Café, 3049 20th Street. For more information.

Friday 9/10 – Saturday 10/2

Theater: The Displaced

Crowded Fire returns to in-person theater with the West Coast premiere of The Displaced, directed by Isaac Gomez. Marísa and Lev, a couple whose rocky relationship is clouded by ghosts of the past, move into a historic Chicago apartment when a dark and mysterious message appears. Soon, the couple is united in — and divided by — terror, as the previous tenants make their pain known. The Displaced is a rollicking horror story that explores what lingers when gentrification pushes people out of their homes. Previews 9/10 – 11, 8 p.m. Tickets: Pay What You Can. Crowded Fire Theater Company, 1695 18th Street. For more information.

Saturday 9/11

Performance: Radius

Radius is an improvisational performance that uses dance and music to reveal the dichotomies of intimacy and power. The site-specific presentation features more than thirty experimental dancers and electronic musicians. Registration is encouraged for this outdoor event, co-produced with CounterPulse. 2 to 3 p.m. Free. McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, 1150 25th Street, Building B. For more information.

Welcome to Circus Bella. Photo: Ron Scherl

Saturday 9/11

Family: Circus Bella

A themed series of summer performances in parks and open spaces in the Bay Area featuring an outdoor ring, Circus Bella All-Star Band, and Circus Bella company. 2 p.m. Free; $20 suggested donation. Mission Creek Park Pavilion, 290 Channel Street. For more information.

Saturday 9/11 – Sunday 9/12

Holiday: Autumn Moon Festival

Featuring arts and crafts booths, live music, cultural performances, children’s activities, food vendors, and lion dancing. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Grant Avenue, from California and Broadway. The festivities open with a parade on Saturday at 11 a.m. on California and Grant led by Mayor London Breed and other civic officials, beauty queens, cultural performers and lion dancers. For more information.

Sunday 9/12

Crafts: Introduction to Risograph

Learn the ins-and-outs of the Risograph, a photocopier that creates a stencil for each color layer, printing one color at a time. Inks are soy-based and semi-opaque; new shades can be created by overlaying different colors. Create image layers by hand; each student will edition print a two-color poster. 12 to 4 p.m. $90. San Francisco Center for the Book, 375 Rhode Island Street. For more information and to register.

Sunday 9/12

Horticulture: San Francisco Botanical Garden Native Plants Sale

San Francisco Botanical Garden propagates and sells a multitude of plants, many exclusive to the Garden’s nursery, in the open-air arbor next to the bookstore on the main gate esplanade. Entrance is free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. San Francisco Botanical Garden, 1199 Ninth Avenue. For more information.

Friday 9/17 – Tuesday 9/21

Music: Flower Piano at the San Francisco Botanical Garden

San Francisco Botanical Garden and Sunset Piano transform the Garden into an alfresco concert hall, where everyone is invited to play and listen. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets required. Free for members and San Francisco residents; non-residents from $3 to $13; special pricing for guests receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or CalFresh benefits. For more information.

Sunday 9/26

Crafts: Roadworks Steamroller Printing Festival

San Francisco Center for the Book hosts the 18th annual Roadworks Steamroller Printing Festival. Classic print artists carve a three-foot square piece of linoleum to be printed in the street with the help of a giant steamroller. These large, gallery quality, prints serve as SFCB’s annual fundraiser and are “printed on demand” utilizing a seven-ton 1924 Buffalo Springfield steamroller. Featuring instructor demonstrations of bookbinding, letterpress printing, and related arts. Free. For more information on the festival and how to volunteer. or email: volunteer@sfcb.org.

Sunday 9/26

Music: Golden Gate Park Band

The Golden Gate Park Band presents its 139th season in Golden Gate Park’s music concourse. Free. 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Spreckels Temple of Music, between the de Young and the California Academy of Sciences, Golden Gate Park. For more information.