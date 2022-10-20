Community Calendar: October 2022

10/2/22 Sunday

Health: Health & Wellness Sunday

Health & Wellness Sundays, presented by Kaiser Permanente, offers a holistic immersion into fitness sessions, live entertainment, a toddler gym with Power Play SF, the KP Sport Court, a wellness zone for kids to play, plus the Play Bus with SC30, Inc. Event is rain or shine. Free. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thrive City, 1 Warriors Way. For more information: https://bit.ly/kp-healthwellness

10/5/22 Wednesday

Design: After the Bauhaus, Before the Internet; A History of Graphic Design Pedagogy

With contributions by more than forty of the most influential voices in art, architecture, and design, After the Bauhaus, Before the Internet traces a history of design teaching from the mid-1950s to the mid-1990s through essays, interviews, and primary materials. Geoff Kaplan has gathered a multigenerational group of theorists and practitioners to explore how the evolution of graphic design pedagogy can be placed within a conceptual and historical context. The Fall 2022 Design Lecture Series is available in person, and online. To attend in-person, advanced ticketing is required. To attend virtually, choose “Virtual Event Registration” when registering. 6 p.m. Free. California College of the Arts, 1111 Eighth Street. For more information and to register: https://bit.ly/design-pedagogy

Donald Bradford, Portrait of Irene Patron Saint of Nurses, 60 x 48 inches, oil on canvas, 2022. Image: Courtesy of Andrea Schwartz Gallery

10/6/22 Thursday through 11/10/22 Thursday

Art: Donald Bradford

Lazarus, a biblical symbol of hope and rebirth, is at the core of Donald Bradford’s new body of work. Bradford revisits mythical narratives explored in the early years of his career with a fresh perspective. Themes include Icarus, Madame Butterfly, Jacob Wrestling and Irene, the Patron Saint of Nurses. Bradford paints from photographs and live models, who he views as collaborators, providing their own insight and energy. His friend and model, aptly named Irene, was first painted by Bradford in the 1980’s during the AIDS crisis. Now, using photos of her from 1985, Bradford revisits the theme of Irene in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Andrea Schwartz Gallery, 545 Fourth Street. For more information: www.asgallery.com or 415.495.2090.

10/7/22, 10/14/22, 10/21/22 Fridays

Food: Oktoberfest Beer & Comedy Festival

An indoor/outdoor jubilee with two stages of comedy, food trucks, Oktoberfest-themed food along with half-off cans, and an exclusive lineup of Speakeasy beers available for $5. $10 to $20. 7 p.m. For more information: https://bit.ly/speakeasy-oktoberfest

10/14/22 Friday through 11/6/22 Sunday

Theater: The Language of Wild Berries

Golden Thread Productions, the first American theatre company devoted to plays about the Middle East, launches the U.S. premiere of The Language of Wild Berries by Iranian playwright Naghmeh Samini. Donya and Davood celebrate their wedding anniversary by traveling to the same seaside town where they spent their honeymoon. But on this trip, their 10th anniversary, an unknown young man follows them. Who is he? What does he want? Trying to solve the mystery throws Donya and Davood into a time warp recalling their past nine anniversary trips. They remember what they’ve forgotten. But will that be enough to save their marriage? $15 to $100. Potrero Stage, 1695 18th Street. For more information and to purchase tickets: https://goldenthread.org/

10/15/22 Saturday

Community: Potrero Hill Festival

Celebrate community, with more than four blocks of magic, music, food, family, and fun! The Potrero Hill Festival benefits the Potrero Hill Neighborhood House, which provides services to those in need. A one-of-a-kind community event for all ages! 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 20th Street between Carolina and Missouri streets. For more information: https://potrerofestival.com/

10/15/22 Saturday

Film: Blankets & Blockbusters: Encanto

B.Y.O. blanket for the Bay Area’s biggest big screen experience. Take in a family favorite outdoors, and explore the interactive kids zone featuring games, crafts and body art stations. Designed for all ages, each evening offers special guest giveaways, cinema-inspired snacks and beverages, and much more. 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free. Thrive City, 1 Warriors Way. For more information: https://bit.ly/thrivecity-encanto

10/18/22 Tuesday

Employment: San Francisco Career Fair

Connect with employers in government, sales, retail, education, information technology, engineering, healthcare, financial services, management, manufacturing, customer service and other careers. Professional dress recommended. Bring an updated résumé. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free. For more information and an opportunity to submit your résumé ahead of time: https://bit.ly/sf-jobfair

Skyline Terrace. Happy gazanias, and some baby lupine and california poppies have begun to appear! Photo: Courtesy of Carolina Green Space

10/19/22 Wednesday

Community: Opening of the Skyline Terrace

Celebrate the opening of Skyline Terrace. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Free. Carolina Street between 22nd and 23rd streets. Event volunteers welcome! For more information contact carolinagreenspace [at] gmail [dot] com or visit https://bit.ly/carolinagreen

10/22/22 Saturday

Cycling: Red Bull Bay Climb 2022

Back in the Bay for its sixth year, Red Bull Bay Climb features the ultimate two-wheel battle. Brave competitors face a .32-mile sprint up vertical grades, the steepest topping out at 20.62 percent. 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free to watch. De Haro and 18th streets. For more information: https://bit.ly/redbull-race

10/22/22 Saturday & 10/23/22 Sunday

Art: Shipyard Open Studios

Nestled into historic Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, Shipyard Open Studios features more than 120 artists. Talk to the artists and buy directly from them! Additional artists, sculptors and jewelers are opening their studios at nearby Islais Creek Studios. Ample parking with easy access to all six Shipyard buildings. Or use the Muni 19 or 15 buses. Musical entertainment and food vendors with Ujamaa Kitchen presenting emerging Bayview chefs. Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Hunters Point Shipyard, 451 Galvez Avenue. Islais Creek Studios, 1 Rankin Street. For more information: https://bit.ly/hp-openstudios

10/23/22 Sunday

Music: Bryan Bielanski

Imagine Nirvana and the Beatles had a kid together, who became an acoustic rock singer-songwriter: that’s Bryan Bielanski. Inspired by rock greats like Tom Petty and REM, he has a distinct musical style and lyrics. 6 p.m. Simple Pleasures Café, 3434 Balboa Street. For more information: https://bit.ly/bryanbielanski

10/24/22 Monday

Health: Healthcare Design Panel

Experts from the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries will discuss what’s most important when designing for healthcare and how to work within the constraints of such a complex system. Justin Lokitz, Chair of the MBA in Design Strategy Program, will moderate a panel of experienced design experts from the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. The Fall 2022 Design Lecture Series will be available both in person, and online. To attend in-person, advanced ticketing is required. To attend virtually choose “Virtual Event Registration” when registering. 6:45 p.m. Free. California College of the Arts, 1111 Eighth Street. For more information and to register: https://bit.ly/healthcare-design

10/30/22 Saturday

Halloween: Scary Stroll & Pet Parade

A spooky afternoon of costumed canines and disguised neighbors. Pet Parade starting at 3 p.m. Free. 18th Street, between Connecticut and Texas streets.

10/30/22 Saturday

Food: Sazon Latin Food Festival

A dozen different Latin food vendors will offer flavors from the Caribbean, Central and South America, with great music and drinks. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. Speakeasy Ales & Lagers, 1195 Evans Avenue. For more information: https://bit.ly/sazon-food