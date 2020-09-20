Community Calendar: Senior Spotlight, September 2020

FOOD

St. Gregory of Nyssa Episcopal Church

St. Gregory’s food pantry is open Saturdays, noon to 2 p.m. for 94107 and 94110 zip code residents, identification isn’t required. For more information or to volunteer: 415.255.8100; www.thefoodpantry.

St. Gregory, 500 De Haro Street, enter on Mariposa Street.

Potrero Hill Neighborhood House

Project Open Hand’s senior lunch program at the Neighborhood House offers a week’s worth of frozen lunches to enjoy at home. If you’re enrolled in the program or would like to be and have trouble getting to the Nabe contact Cathy De Luca, Community Living Campaign (CLC), to arrange home delivery: 415.821.1003 extension 122.

For a complete list of free food programs: 415.355.6700.

SOCIALIZING/TECH SUPPORT

This month marks more than six months of sheltering at home. Many seniors haven’t left their residences during this period; others have ventured out for walks with friends and family; some have gone shopping or enjoyed a meal at one of the City’s growing number of open-air eateries. CLC offers activities over Zoom, including exercise, nutrition, art, cooking and writing classes. Richie Unterberger’s boomer music talks every other Monday night is popular. If you have questions about the coronavirus, listen to Dr. Anna Chodos, a University of California, San Francisco geriatrician every Friday from 12 to 1 p.m. CLC staff offer tech support on Tuesdays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Fridays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Individual tech tutoring in English, Spanish and Chinese can be arranged. Everything is free. For more information: https://sfcommunityliving.org/events/.

TRANSPORTATION

The Essential Trip Card, available to seniors and people with disabilities, subsidizes two to three round trips by taxicab a month. Six dollars buys $30 in value, with a maximum of $12 a month securing $60. It’s a debit card that must be funded before it’s activated. Unused value carries forward every month. To apply for the ETC card, call 311 weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4:45 p.m., ask to be transferred to the ETC program. An agent will provide step-by-step details on the process. It takes from 7 to 10 days to receive a card.

Seniors and people with disabilities can get $50 in September rides from Lyft by calling CLC’s Cathy DeLuca at 415.821.1003 extension 122. The fifty bucks doesn’t include driver tips. A Lyft app is required to access this offer.

Enforcement of Residential Parking Permits and time limits resumes on September 14.

Broken Sidewalks Quack Me Up!

Unsafe and inaccessible sidewalks near construction sites, as well as narrow and broken sidewalks, make it difficult to get around. Report a cracked sidewalk on your SF311 app, upload a photo, if you take one, include the location and description, and hit submit! Include an image of a duck, available on the CLC website. Those without the SF311 app can call 311 from a 415 phone or dial 415.701.2311. Notify CLC’s Jennifer Walsh by September 7 to be eligible for a prize as part of the Quacked Sidewalk Contest: jennifer@communityliving.org; 650.488.0259.

U.S. CENSUS

The 2020 Census, a once-a-decade effort to count everyone living in the U.S., is scheduled to close its books on September 30. While many have already completed the form, including 70 percent of San Franciscans, the Census Bureau is engaging in a final push to reach those who haven’t. This month Census workers will go door-to-door to help non-responders complete paperwork; many local nonprofits are assisting the effort. The population count determines the number of representatives each state sends to the U.S. Congress, and the level of federal support states receive for education, health care and social services. Those who haven’t submitted the form should receive another copy in the mail, or complete it online: https://my2020census.gov/