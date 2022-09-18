Community Calendar: September 2022

Inventor Charles S.L. Baker (left) with heating system, c. 1906. Courtesy Library of Congress

Now through 11/1

History: Black Excellence, Black Invention

Have you ever wondered whom to thank for the common inventions that make our lives easier? For centuries, the inventions of Black/African Americans have gone unrecognized: dry cleaning, the lawn mower, and the potato chip! For decades, Rev. Dr. Carolyn Ransom-Scott has chased the stories of Black inventors in an effort to add them to the historical canon. In partnership with San Francisco Public Library, Ransom-Scott created the Black Excellence, Black Invention exhibit. Free. Potrero Branch Library, 1616 20th Street. For more information.

9/3 Saturday through 10/3 Monday

Art: Mixed Media Artist, Richard Romero at Farley’s Café

An artist recently relocated to Dogpatch, Richard Romero received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from Bowling Green State University in Ohio. Romero uses a combination of ink, markers, paint, photography, and bold colors in his pieces. Meet him at the exhibit’s opening reception on Saturday, September 3, 3 to 5 p.m. Farley’s Café, 1315 18th Street.

9/3 Saturday

Community: Dogpatch Music Series

The music series begins this fall with an afternoon featuring drummer Vince Lateano and the Dogpatch Saloon Quartet. Lateano has toured with numerous jazz greats, including Cal Tjader, Woody Herman, Vince Guaraldi, and Stan Getz. Also on hand will be the Museum of Craft and Design’s (MCD) MakeArt van; stilt walkers and jugglers from Circus Center; face painting by Happycake Facepaint; plus snacks from local vendors. Free. 1 to 4 p.m. Woods Yard Park. For more information.

9/4 Sunday

Literature: Word for Word’s Off the Page

In Eternal Love, by Karen Bender, Ella nervously chaperones the honeymoon of her developmentally disabled daughter, Lena, learning to let go and see her daughter as an independent adult. 5 p.m. Free, with a suggested $25 donation. Z Below, 470 Florida Street. For more information and reservations.

9/6 Tuesday through 10/15 Saturday

Art: Marco Maggi

For more than two decades, the Uruguayan artist Marco Maggi has considered and elegantly answered the question of how to take drawing from two into three dimensions. He’s drawn in relief on aluminum foil, carved everyday objects like rulers or apples, and inscribed plexiglass to create drawings only visible when they cast a shadow. Viewers are compelled to move close, slow down, stand on tiptoe, look obliquely, even crawl on the ground in an effort to make sense of these encryptions. Tues /Wed/Fri/Sat 10 to 5:30 p.m., Th 11 to 7 p.m. Free. Hosfelt Gallery, 260 Utah Street. For more information.

9/7 Wednesday

Art: “Pay What You Can Wednesday” at MCD

MCD’s “Pay What You Can Wednesday” initiative strives to keep art accessible by offering visitors an opportunity to experience the exhibitions, paying whatever amount they wish. “Robyn Horn: Material Illusions” and “Iris Eichenberg: Where Words Fail,” are on view now. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Museum of Craft and Design, 2569 Third Street. For more information.

9/9 Fri, 9/10 Sat, 9/16 Fri

Film: Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema

Three nights of independent films and music around Bernal Hill, in its 19th season. Gates open 6 p.m. Free. For a full lineup.

9/9 Friday through 9/24 Saturday

Theater: Breed or Bust

As part of the inaugural PlayGround Free-Play Festival, Breed or Bust, by solo artist, Joyful Raven, wrestles with the question: “To breed or not to breed?” Blending standup and storytelling, Raven recounts her difficult reproductive “choices” and contends with her primal baby making instincts. Should she surrender to the role of weird aunty or start a GoFundMe to freeze her geriatric eggs? With her breeding window rapidly shrinking, Raven reflects on her abortions and the complexity of modern womanhood. Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m. Tickets: $20 to $50. For more information.

9/13 Tuesday

Community: Potrero Women’s Club Meeting

Meet the group and learn about their 100-plus years on Potrero Hill. 5:30 p.m. San Francisco Public Library, Potrero Hill, 1616 20th Street. For more information: 415.282.8209



9/14 Wednesday

Comedy: Verdi Comedy Club

The legendary 100-year-old Italian social club welcomes all one Wednesday a month for Verdi Comedy Club. The show features headliners and comedy club regulars who have performed on Netflix, Comedy Central, and late-night television. Hosted by Drea Myers. 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets: $15. 21 and over only. Verdi Club, 2424 Mariposa Street. For more information.

9/24 Saturday

Art: Weaving Alternative Materials

Learn how to weave the triaxial pattern with alternative materials from textile designer, Cécilia Lusven. All materials provided; no previous experience required. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. $30. Open to weavers 16 and older. SCRAP, 2150 Newcomb Avenue. For more information.