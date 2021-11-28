Community Calender: November

Outfit designed by Ayana “Yanni” Brumfield and Creativity Explored Artist Vincent Jackson for Mode Brut, 2021. IMAGE: courtesy of Rob Williamson

Now through Sunday 1/22/22

Design: Mode Brut

Mode Brut features unique designs by more than 50 artists from Creativity Explored, a studio-based collective that partners with developmentally disabled people. The exhibition explores the role fashion can play in responding to questions about accessibility, gender roles, and identity. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Museum of Craft and Design, 2569 Third Street. For more information and to purchase tickets (required).

Tuesday 11/2

Fitness: San Francisco Runs

An event for runners and walkers, up to 45 minutes. Multiple routes available, starting and finishing at the Exploratorium, Pier 15, Embarcadero and Green streets. 6 p.m. Free. For more information or email leonard [at] sfruns.com.

Wednesday 11/3 through Wednesday 4/27

Design: Bauhaus Typography at 100

Few design movements have shaped contemporary typography quite like Bauhaus. Founded in 1919 by German architect, Walter Gropius, Bauhaus embraced the tools of mass production to create radical new art. Bauhaus Typography at 100, curated by Rob Saunders and Henry Cole Smith, explores its unique legacy in graphic design through books, magazines, course materials, and other ephemera, featuring work by Johannes Itten, Paul Klee, Wassily Kandinsky, Laszlo Moholy-Nagy, along with others whose innovative typographic contributions are often overlooked. Thursday and Friday, 3 to 8 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free to $10. Letterform Archive, 2339 Third Street, Floor 4R. For more information and to purchase tickets.

Thursday 11/4

History: Hidden Downtown Walking Tour

Local history, activism, music, and pirating are brought to life as actors portray the larger-than-life historical figures that gave San Francisco its quirky and unique reputation. 2 p.m. Free. For more information and to register.

Saturday 11/6

Dance/Film: You Are Here

Lizz Roman & Dancers and filmmaker Pete Litwinowicz present an evening of dance films, including excerpts from their latest project You Are Here, a site-specific journey through Project Commotions, a nonprofit community space where children, families and educators are invited to grow together through movement, sensory experiences and play, located at 2095 Harrison Street. Online; $25 to $250. For more information and to purchase tickets.

Saturday 11/6

Benefit: Plate by Plate

Featuring 30+ restaurants and vendors, Plate by Plate benefits Florence Fang Community Farm, San Francisco’s largest public and second most productive urban farm. 7 to 10 p.m. $25 to $225. Proof of vaccination required for entry. San Francisco Design Center, 101 Henry Adams Street. For more information and to purchase tickets.

Sunday 11/7

Fashion: Sneaker Popup

More than 10,000 square feet of sneaker sellers, established and upcoming apparel vendors, artists, musicians, performers, and special guests. Plus, food, raffle, celebrity DJ’s. 12 to 5 p.m. Tickets $10 to $15. Spark Social SF, 601 Mission Bay Boulevard North. For more information.

Saturday 11/13

Vintage: Second Hand Saturdays

Support secondhand vendors, buy from neighbors at the yard sale zone, enjoy music, play in the Fun Zone, have a bite from popup eateries like De La Paz Remedios and Bunbao or pickup coffee from Sunset Roasters. For those whose clothing needs TLC visit Don’t Panic! alterations booth, where a seamstress will offer free clothes mending services and teach basic skills to make minor adjustments. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 37th Avenue between Ortega and Pacheco streets. For more information.

Saturday 11/13 & Sunday 11/14

Art: Noonan Unlocked at Pier 70

Skate, scoot, bike; two days of fun on wheels. Church of 8 Wheels will bring the beats, good vibes, roller skating and skate rentals. The collective creativity of the maker community will be on display with a selection of Burning Man art cars. Grab bites and brews from La Cocina’s culinary makers. Saturday 12 to 8 p.m. Sunday 12 to 6 p.m. Free. For more information and to reserve your spot.

Tuesday 11/16

Theater: PlayGround Innovators Showcase

After moving in together during the pandemic, Roya comes out as gender non-conforming to their partner, Louis. While the two face the emotional weight of gender in their relationship, they fall into a sitcom world, unaware of their true audience. Set on an empty stage, Home responds to the rise of sexuality consciousness over the past decade. The presentation will also be live-streamed. 7 p.m. Free. Potrero Stage, 1695 18th Street. For more information and to reserve tickets.

Wednesday 11/17

Art: Mud Months

Mud Months provides a communal open ceramic studio to artists and makers interested in hand building, with a variety of clays and glazes available from which to choose and experiment. 6 to 9 p.m. From $80 for four sessions. SOMArts Cultural Center, 934 Brannan Street. For more information.

Monday 7/26

History: “A People’s Guide to the San Francisco Bay Area”

In her recently released book, A People’s Guide to the San Francisco Bay Area, Dr. Rachel Brahinsky looks beyond the mythologized image of San Francisco to the places where collective struggle has built the region. This talk will highlight the cultural and economic landscape of indigenous resistance to colonial rule, radical interracial and cross-class organizing against housing discrimination and police violence, young people demanding economically and ecologically sustainable futures, and the often-unrecognized labor of farmworkers and everyday people. 1 to 2 p.m. Free. Presented virtually via Zoom. Part of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at San Francisco State University’s Speaker Series. For more information about OLLI’s classes, free lectures, interest groups and how to register: https://olli.sfsu.edu/

Thursday 11/18 through Wednesday 11/24

Film: Arab Film Festival Opening Night

Amira, by writer-director Mohamed Diab, is the story of a vivacious 17-year-old Palestinian girl, conceived with the smuggled sperm of her incarcerated father, Nawar, who she’s only ever known behind the glass wall of a prison visitation cubicle. The young woman idolizes her father and vividly imagines life together as a family, along with her equally devoted mother, Warda. When a failed attempt to conceive another child reveals Nawar’s infertility, Amira’s world turns upside down. Festival tickets: $20 to $200. Opening night only: $25. Castro Theater, 429 Castro Street. For more information.

Sunday 11/21

Festival: Family Fun

A holiday market featuring 40+ makers, live music, kids’ activities, food trucks. Free. 12 to 5 p.m. Spark Social SF, 601 Mission Bay Blvd North. For more information and to register.