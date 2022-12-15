Menu
Serving the Potrero Hill, Dogpatch, Mission Bay, & SOMA neighborhoods since 1970
Drawing of the Month
Published on December, 2022
in
Drawing of the Month
by
Andrew Chou-Belden
This artwork was inspired by a photograph of Slovenian Hall, located on Vermont Street by the 101 North exit at Mariposa. Artwork: Andrew Chou-Belden
