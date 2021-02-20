Jackson Park on Slow-Track for a Facelift

Proposition A, a bond measure passed by voters in November, includes $10 million to renovate Jackson Park. It’ll be the first time since 1947 that the commons will receive bond monies from the City, according to Friends of Jackson Park Executive Director Jude Deckenbach.

According to Deckenbach, to remake one of the City’s oldest parks into something fully satisfactory will require upwards of $30 million in investment. In addition to bond funds, roughly $17 million will come from impact fees collected from Potrero Hill developers. Where the remaining monies will come from is unknown; it’s an inopportune time to launch a fundraising campaign, Deckenbach said.

It may be years before the park is renovated. In addition to fundraising, park designs must be approved by the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department, with input from the San Francisco Arts Commission and San Francisco Planning Departments Historical Preservation staff.