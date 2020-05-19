Letters to the Editor

Editor,

My question may be trivial in light of the current pandemic, but I wanted to reach out regarding the article about the proposal for a cannabis dispensary at 667 Mississippi Street (March 2020, “Residents Worry that Dogpatch May Become Dopepatch”).

The widely accepted east-west border between Dogpatch and Potrero Hill is Pennsylvania Avenue, and the adjacent 280 freeway extension, with residences/businesses with addresses east of Pennsylvania being in Dogpatch. Mississippi Street is west of Pennsylvania and is technically in Potrero Hill. So, while Dogpatch residents may be concerned given the number of existing and proposed dispensaries in the area, isn’t this particular proposal more of a Hill issue?

Mike Rabanal

Mississippi Street