Letters to the Editor

Editor,

We’re writing to correct inaccurate comments made by Alison Heath in her January editorial, “Hidden Hazards at 300 De Haro Street.” It’s disappointing that Ms. Heath chose to misrepresent the facts as part of her ongoing efforts aimed at this project and others to stop construction of new housing in the neighborhood.

DM Development used the pro-housing legislation, Senate Bill 35, to push forward with its plans for 300 De Haro after discussions with Ms. Heath and other Potrero Hill stakeholders failed to reach a compromise, resulting in an impasse. Invoking SB 35 has nothing to do with how the City oversees the environmental and seismic matters associated with the project but instead allows it to achieve expedited planning approval due to the high level of affordable housing being offered. SB 35 can only be used if the project meets a rigorous standard of criteria and review; 300 DeHaro cleared all of those requirements.

The primary issue raised by Ms. Heath is the quality of the soil at 300 De Haro Street and the associated testing protocol. Testing for soil containments is always conducted through the Department of Public Health regardless of a project’s entitlement pathway. This project is no exception. We can assure our Potrero Hill neighbors that no corners were cut when it comes to public health and safety and that the project does not pose any risk from contamination. Likewise, seismic and structural design, review, and approval are always conducted through the Department of Building Inspection, regardless of entitlement pathway, through the plan check process for all engineered drawings.

We understand that Ms. Heath strongly opposes bringing 450 homes, including 182 affordable homes, to Potrero Hill. However, as a community representative, it is her responsibility to report the facts accurately.

Mark Macdonald

Chief Executive Officer, DM Development