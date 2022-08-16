Letters to the Editor

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

I’m writing to let you know that I’ve moved to Vermont to be with family. Thank you for your many kindnesses over the near 50 years I lived on Potrero Hill.

This wonderful community has supported me in many ways throughout my life as a businesswoman with a flower shop on 18th Street, a single mother, a graduate student, and a San Francisco Unified School District teacher. The Connecticut Friendship Garden, which I’d been a member for more than 35 years, nourished me. When I first arrived in 1972, I was charmed by the people, the climate and spirit of community.

I hope the neighborhood will continue its innate spirit of welcoming generosity and kindness that helped me thrive.

Mary Price

Former Missouri Street Resident