Letters to the Editor: April 2023

Editor,

Thank you for the crosswords occasionally published in The Potrero View. They’re well designed. I appreciate the local references in the clues. Those make the crosswords unique and makes me feel special as I get the references and solve them. Moreover, I enjoy the wittiness of some clues. From November 2022, I still remember “palindromic duty” was ‘CIVIC’. From February, “canines that bites” was ‘TEETH’, “player at Oracle Park” was ‘ORGAN’, and “early man’s beginning” was ‘CRO’ were particularly clever, though very difficult!

My compliments to the maker.

Mark Pearson

Kansas Street