Letters to the Editor

Editor,

I’ve been a San Franiscan for more than 20 years and a Potrero Hill resident for most of those years. I’m saddened by the news that a proposed housing development at 16th and Mississippi was shutdown and instead there are plans to move the San Francisco Flower Mart to a thriving residential community, especially since the housing project included 42 affordable units. The increased traffic and delivery trucks that’d descend upon this area doesn’t make any sense. The Mariposa street exit from Interstate-280 is already often congested. There are more suitable sites for the Flower Mart to relocate to.

Jay Cabalquinto

17th Street