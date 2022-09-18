LUMA Becomes Mission Bay’s First Hotel

Guest room. Photo: Courtesy of LUMA Hotel San Francisco

In June, LUMA Hotel opened at 100 Channel Street, marking the arrival of Mission Bay’s first hotel. Although early placards had announced development of Marriot-owned lodging, that chain was never part of actual plans. The guesthouse is LUMA’s west coast outpost; the brand also has a hotel located in Manhattan’s Times Square.

“LUMA is the first-ever hotel to debut in the Mission Bay neighborhood, allowing us to set the precedent for the next wave of San Francisco’s hospitality scene,” said General Manager Brian Fenwick. “We aim to be a beacon within this community, allowing residents to feel equally welcome as those visiting.”

In addition to 299 guestrooms and suites—many of which have floor-to-ceiling windows—LUMA’s Premier King accommodations feature tall king beds, seven-foot shower heads and extra high ceilings. These rooms were put to good use last July, when the hotel hosted California Classic Summer League players, rookies selected in the 2022 National Basketball Association draft competing in their first NBA games, along with sophomores, free agents and other players.

LUMA so far has drawn sports and concert fans, conference goers, and visitors to the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center and Mission Bay’s tech and biotech companies. Its close by the Third Street Muni line and CalTrain.

Designed by Hornberger + Worstell, the hotel’s public and guest spaces feature large-scale art installations and curated art programming by locals such as Jim Campbell and Adia Millett. Some of the work can be seen in the GATHER COMMUNITY space, which features a glass-enclosed space with a podium wrapped in back-lit laser-cut panels, meant to emulate the crystalline structure of salt found in Mission Bay’s ponds. In total, the hotel has more than 7,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

The hotel’s coffee bar TWYNE brews Sightglass coffee and offers pastries from Mission-based bakery Craftsman & Wolves. Guests have access to extended in-room dining options with Tyler Florence’s Miller + Luxe restaurant and New Belgium Brewing Company, both located nearby.

LUMA is offering two neighborhood-focused packages for those looking to book a staycation. For oenophiles, the “Sip Sip Nom Nom” stay offers a curated tasting flight for two, paired with a charcuterie and cheese board, at neighbor Mission Bay Wine & Cheese, with an additional 10 percent discount on wine purchased during tasting. The urban adventure package with SpinOut Fitness features a 90-minute water bike excursion on the bay.

LUMA vends Fozzy, a stuffed animal named in honor of Family House’s therapy dog, the proceeds of which are directed to the nonprofit. which provides temporary housing to families of children receiving care at the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital.

“One hundred percent of the $25 price paid for Fozzy goes to Family House, in support of their wonderful work,” said Fenwick. “We got this underwritten and we keep nothing.”

In the fall, LUMA plans to debut SKY LOUNGE, a 17th floor rooftop bar and lounge.