Minority Rules

DISTRICT SUPERVISOR, 2020 FIRST CHOICE VOTES 1 Connie Chan 13,422 3 Aaron Peskin 15,293 5 Dean Preston 21,431 7 Myrna Melgar 7,852 9 Hillary Ronen 27,481 11 Ahsha Safai 15,033 100,512 MAYOR, 2019 London N. Breed 125,200



Minority rule is embedded in American democracy. Each state has two U.S. Senators regardless of population. The electoral college has delivered a U.S. President who lost the popular vote five times. In San Francisco, Board of Supervisors tend to amass well less than 30,000 first choice votes, though the tally is increased by second, or even third, choices under ranked voting. Taken together, the six supervisors elected in 2020 collected fewer first choice votes than the mayor, who was elected in a low turnout year. It takes six of the 11 supes to pass legislation. Whether or not this matters depends on one’s perspective. It seems likely that minority rule encourages more extreme political positions, that do not reflect what most people want. And it gives life to more creative policies that advance ideas that the majority would otherwise suppress. Either way, it’s the nature of our democracy.