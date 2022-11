A neighbor enjoys lunch on the penta-step in Dagget Park. Although the park is public, private developers built and maintain it; the nonprofit Friends of Dagget Park manages it.

Afternoon rays fall on an empty bench facing west at Star King Open Space (SKOS) atop Potrero Hill. According to SKOS’ website, the land was transferred to community ownership in 1984 by Barratt Construction. Volunteers maintain the mostly native habitat.

‘Orbital’ (2021) by Jason Kelly Johnson, Nataly Gattegno and other artists catch the eye of fans leaving a basketball game in Mission Bay.

Dogpatch Paddle summer campers exit the water at Crane Cove Park. The park was completed in 2020 on the historic shipbuilding site of Union Iron Works and Bethlehem Shipbuilding Corporation.

Top: Five 15-foot silver spheres created by Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson are located on Chase Center’s east plaza. The spheres have mirrors facing inwards that create a tunnel effect when left uncovered.