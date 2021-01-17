Ronald Clark Gempel

November 26th, 1942-December 27th, 2020

Ron’s celebrity was cemented with the 1977 opening of the iconic, DAILY SCOOP restaurant, in the Potrero Hill neighborhood, of San Francisco, and he later opened CITY SALAD. Ron ran “The Scoop,” Ice Cream Parlour, for over 20 years. After caring for his Mother in Florida, Ron moved to Carrabelle, where he opened the CARRABELLE JUNCTION, soda fountain and cafe, that became a destination restaurant for families and travelers along the Gulf coast. It was said that; “Ron was a tourist attraction, in and of himself!” Ron held court at the Junction for the last 15 years. Born in Cleveland, raised in West Palm Beach, Ron was a true Renaissance man, who died, as he lived, intentionally, and as the Producer of his own “movie.” Ron studied in the ISLS (Interdisciplinary Studies of Letters and Science) at Chabot Community College and attended San Francisco State University in the early 1970’s. Ron was infamous for his Panama Hats, cigars, Hawaiian shirts and his 1965 Ford Falcon! Ron was a romantic, a prolific poet, a collector of nostalgia, a keen observer of human nature, and cunningly sarcastic. He was one of the last of the timeless gentlemen, who lived with aplomb and grace. Ron is survived by; his son, Michael Gempel, (spouse, Lucy Reedy) his two brothers, Norm Gempel, (spouse, Judy Moody-Gempel), David Gempel, and devoted friend, Karen Cox-Dennis. Ron’s life celebration at Carrabelle Beach will be announced in the coming weeks. In the Spring there will be ash scattering under The Golden Gate Bridge. Please feel free to make a donation to Big Bend Hospice of North Florida, to honor Ron’s memory.