ONLINE UPDATE: CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION FOR FAMILIES

Starting Tuesday, March 17, the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) will provide free breakfast, lunch, fresh fruit and vegetables, milk, and shelf-stable meals to all children ages 18 and younger. A child needs to be present to pick-up food; no registration, identification, nor proof of school enrollment is required. Monday through Friday, 9 to10 a.m. pick-up service is available at San Francisco International High School, 655 De Haro Street, and Mission High School, 3750 18th Street, as well as at 16 other City sites until at least March 27.

All SFUSD-associated before and afterschool programs, and school-related academic, arts, and sports events are closed from Monday, March 16 until Friday, April 3. The shuttered programs include YMCA’s Before and After School Care, Out of School Time, After School Enrichment Program at Daniel Webster Elementary School, Urban Services YMCA Excel Program and San Francisco Recreation and Parks after-school programs at Starr King Elementary School.

On Friday, March 13, public schools sent books and digital devices, such as Chromebook and iPads, home with students to engage in distance learning.

From Monday, March 16 through Tuesday, March 31, the San Francisco Department of Recreation and Parks (Rec and Park), in collaboration with the San Francisco Public Library and Department of Children, Youth, and Their Families (DCYF) offer emergency child and youth care for kindergarteners through high schoolers at recreation centers and clubhouses throughout the City. Care for middle schoolers is available at San Francisco Public Library (SFPL) branches. The upkeep is for parents who are healthcare workers and City and County of San Francisco employees activated as disaster service workers. Eligible families include San Francisco-based hospital staff, such as University of California, San Francisco Mission Bay and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital staff, and Department of Public Health employees. Care is available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for kindergarteners through five graders; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for sixth graders to high school seniors.

DCYF stated on its website, “In the event of additional capacity, a limited number of invitations will be sent to families that are on the SF Recreation and Parks Department’s scholarship list.” Registration was not open to the public. DCYF clarified on the website that registration for the emergency childcare required an official invitation sent to eligible individuals on Saturday, March 14. The emergency childcare began on Monday, March 16. DCYF provided on its website that, “All care centers will follow social distancing, sanitation, and hygiene recommendations. DCYF will provide three healthy meals a day to all participants.”

Rec and Park suspended all regular indoor programming at its recreation centers and Department-operated clubhouses through March 31. These include the Potrero Hill Recreation Center and Jackson Playground clubhouse. Rec and Parks also closed all swimming pools, community meetings, volunteer events, indoor permits and athletic field permits, encompassing all games, practices, clinics, tournaments, and other activities that would cause individuals to gather in close proximity, from March 14 through March 31. SFPL ceased regular operations of its outlets, including the Potrero Branch at 1616 20th Street. Patrons can continue to utilize digital services for 24/7 free access to ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies, and classes.

For information on free food, visit: https://www.sfusd.edu/services/health-wellness/nutrition-school-meals

For information on emergency childcare, visit: https://www.dcyf.org/care

For information on school closures, visit: https://www.sfusd.edu/

For information on Rec and Parks closures, visit: https://sfrecpark.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=COVID19-Update-Emergency-Child-Care-Cent-10

For information on San Francisco Public Library closures, visit:

https://sfpl.org/coronavirus