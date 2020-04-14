Online (Opinion) Update: Epidemic Peaks

Available data suggests that the coronavirus epidemic peaked on around April 10, both in California and nationally. If the transmission pattern is any indication of how fast the contagion will subside, chances are there’ll be very few new cases, at least in the San Francisco Bay Area, by the end of May. The new normal likely to be adopted by local and state officials will be to release shelter-in-place for all but vulnerable individuals sometime in May, with continuing admonishments to maintain social distance, wear masks, and limits on even modest-sized public gatherings for the foreseeable future. Large businesses will probably encourage working-at-home into the fall where possible. The chances of summer camps for kids fully opening before July are low, but schools at all educational levels will almost certainly return to more typical schedules by August. That is, unless virus transmission rates bounce back, triggered by travelers from elsewhere.